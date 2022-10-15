Disney Begins Construction Process for Splash Mountain Retheme

A major project is now officially underway, at least at Walt Disney World.

Few things are more talked about in the Disney community than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.

While Splash Mountain is a very iconic and beloved attraction and has become one of the most recognizable rides in the world, the basis for the ride does come from a film that Disney has done its best to hide. Disney’s Song of the South (1946) is a film that many have deemed racist for its depictions of the Reconstruction-era American South.

The film has been effectively erased from Disney’s ever-expanding catalog of animated films, though with enough digging, you are sure to find it online.

Details on the overhaul have been sparse, though earlier this year, we learned that it would be opening in 2024. Disney promised even more information on the new attraction at its D23 event and delivered on these details.

A scale model was revealed at D23, which you can see above. While the exterior does not appear to be that different, there are some key differences. Of course, at this point, we’re still years away from seeing this ride in person. But that doesn’t mean Disney is waiting any longer to get started.

According to a recently-filed patent, Disney is getting ready to start construction on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Walt Disney World. The permit is listed as “Project CY1899”. The contractor Disney has chosen is Balfour Beatty Construction. The permit expires June 30, meaning an opening date around late Summer of 2024 is possible.

While we will always miss the iconic Splash Mountain, we at Inside the Magic couldn’t be more excited about this new experience.

Are you excited for this new attraction to finally open?