Disney Genie+ Hits Highest Price Ever at Disney World

A day at Disney World has never been so expensive.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland both have so many great and immersive attractions ranging from exciting thrill rides like Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Pirates of the Caribbean, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Space Mountain to creepy ghost-filled houses with The Haunted Mansion, but due to the popularity of all the Disney Resorts, Guests will for sure be waiting in line at one point or another.

The most recent solution to this problem came in the form of Disney Genie, and Genie+, a service Disney World and Disneyland both offer as a way to help Guests not spend so much time in line.

This service has quite an infamous reputation within the Disney community, with some loving it and some hating it. One thing everyone can agree on, however, is that it’s expensive. At Disney World, Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ for about $15.00 per day per Guest, until today that is. When looking at Disney Genie+ today, Guests will notice the price is set at $22 per Guest per day. This is the all-time highest price we have ever seen Disney Genie+ hit at Walt Disney World.

To quote Disney itself, “Disney Genie service works hard all day long to continuously update your “My Day” itinerary with all of the latest and greatest information. Simply tap on this tab to find Disney Genie service recommendations and plans you’ve made, including dining reservations, Disney Resort hotel reservations and activity bookings. You’ll also be able to virtually chat with a Cast Member who can help answer any questions that arise.”

