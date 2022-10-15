Disney Is Transforming Children’s Hospitals with Innovative Experiences

This past week, The Walt Disney Company and nonprofit organization Starlight Children’s Foundation partnered together to bring innovative experiences to the Children’s National Hospital (CNH) in Washington, D.C. This event is one of several that Disney has put on as part of their five-year, $100 million commitment to transforming how patients and their families go through their hospital experience.

This event was Encanto-themed, honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. The objective of this event was to give children who are really sick, along with their families, the opportunity to have a more positive and memorable experience while in the hospital. With Disney innovation, patients at CNH had the opportunity to experience legendary Disney storytelling through interactive settings, like installations, murals, and play areas.

At CNH, which is one of the nation’s top-five ranked pediatric hospitals, Disney helped provide innovative experiences to patients and their families. These included experiences such as interactive murals and windows to help kids grow their imagination and experience the magic of Disney in a new and exciting way. Through this event and other initiatives, Disney has had the opportunity to bring joy and comfort to patients in more than 700 hospitals globally.

Besides the interactive experiences, Disney and Starlight Children’s Foundation had more surprises in store for CNH patients at this Encanto-themed event, including a sing-along with a CNH music therapist, a video message from some Encanto voice actors, a special screening of the film using a mobile movie screen, and Encanto products like toys, books, costumes, and games. There was even an animator from Walt Disney Animation Studios, who drew characters from Encanto with the patients!

You can view more in this video below about how these opportunities helped play an important role in the lives of these patients and their families, helping to spark joy and wonder during a more anxious time in their lives.

Alongside Disney, Starlight Children’s Foundation is also honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, offering the same Encanto products at this event to its network of healthcare partners across the country through the Disney Deliveries program. In addition, it was announced at the event that patients in the U.S. will be able to dress in hospital attire inspired by some of the Encanto characters, including Mirabel, Isabela, and Antonio, starting next year.

You can learn more about this exciting goal to provide innovative and joyful experiences to patients worldwide as part of Disney’s Children’s Hospital Initiative by visiting Disney’s website. Additionally, you can read more about Disney and Starlight Children’s Foundation partnership on Starlight’s website.

What do you think about this new experience for children’s hospital patients? Tell us all about it below!