Disney Genie Faces Major Malfunction, Charges Guest $700

Walt Disney World and Disneyland both have so many great and immersive attractions ranging from exciting thrill rides like Splash Mountain and Space Mountain to creepy ghost-filled houses with The Haunted Mansion, but due to the popularity of all the Disney Resorts, Guests will for sure be waiting in line at one point or another.

The most recent solution to this problem came in the form of Disney Genie, and Genie+, a service Disney World and Disneyland both offer as a way to help Guests not spend so much time in line. But recently, more discrepancies were found in what Genie+ actually offers Guests while in Disney Parks

Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to lots of confusion and frustration, leaving some Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seems to just be an expensive itinerary planner for some, while others love it.

At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time. At Disneyland, the cost is slightly higher at $20.00 per hour.

We have seen multiple occasions where Guests do not completely approve of this new system. Disney Genie is free, but for an extra charge, Guests can upgrade to Genie+, which allows them other access to reservation systems and the option to purchase individual Lightning Lanes for rides, essentially letting them pay to skip the stand-by ques. As stated above, this new system has been met with lots of frustration and criticism from new and long-time Disney Guests and fans.

One very unfortunate issue occurred recently, with one Guest receiving hundreds upon hundreds of dollars worth of incorrect charges. This issue was shown in a tweet from Chris Cox, mentalist in BBC Chris Cox’s Mind Boggling Magi, which reads:

Disney Fans, looks like the ILL payment system is down on Genie+. It was a trip to front desk for me to get one booked. Currently showing over $700 worth of payments on my credit card though in my effort to book.

As you can read above, Cox was charged $700 while trying to purchase an Individual Lightning Lane through Genie+. The tweet was followed by another one, indicating problems were widespread across Walt Disney World:

All Disney systems are down. Guest services say they can’t do anything to help anyone and to call back later. A very expensive day to do nothing.

Thankfully, Cox’s trip wrapped up nicely, and the rest of the vacation was as magical as could be.

