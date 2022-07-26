California Theme Park Updates Safety Policies In Response to Guest Behavior

In the wake of recent disturbances, this massive California theme park updated its safety measures, implementing additional security protocols and operational policies.

Inside the Magic recently reported that the California theme park Knott’s Berry Farm was shut down early on Saturday, July 16, after multiple fights and potential gunfire. There were numerous reports of violence, fights, rioting, and even gunfire at the Park, causing Guests to run in terror to exit the Park, concerned for their safety.

This caused Knott’s Berry Farm to implement a series of security measures to prevent similar events from happening at the Park, including a chaperone policy, requiring all Guests ages 17 years old or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the Park.

This measure came into effect last Friday, July 22, and was enforced throughout the weekend, causing crowd levels to decrease significantly at the Park.

Following the success of the new chaperone policy, Knott’s Berry Farm recently announced additional changes to the Park’s security measures. The official statement is linked here and reads:

For decades, Knott’s Berry Farm has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park. Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward. As part of this commitment, we are implementing additional security protocols and operational policies. Following the well-received chaperone policy that went into effect this past weekend, we have decided to extend the chaperone requirement to be in effect on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and may add other days of the week as necessary. This extension is in effect until further notice and subject to change. Under the policy, all guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park. The chaperone must present a valid photo ID with date of birth. One chaperone may accompany no more than four guests ages 17 or younger per day. Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain with their party at all times during their visit to the park, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection. This chaperone requirement applies to all Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark ticket and season passholders.

These changes state that the chaperone policy will now be enforced on Sundays — in addition to Friday and Saturday as initially announced — with the possibility to add other days of the week if necessary. The other significant change states that one chaperone, at least 21 years old, may accompany up to four Guests, allowing one more Guest per chaperoned party, in contrast to the three Guests per party authorized by the Park’s initial statement.

We have reported on several different cases of disruptive behavior at Knott’s Berry Farm, from Guests cutting lines at several rides, causing the Park to enforce more strict measures against this activity, to recent incidents of Guests sharing inappropriate images and videos via AirDrop, causing discomfort and concern among Guests.

However, Knott’s Berry Farm is reacting quickly and accordingly to the situations taking place at the Park, ensuring the safety of all Guests during their visit and showing the Park’s commitment to maintaining a family-friendly environment “where families and friends can come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind Park full of homegrown experiences and immersive entertainment.”

When visiting Knott’s Berry Farm, Guests can feel the thrill of attractions like GhostRider, HangTime, Jaguar!, La Revolucion, Montezooma’s Revenge, Pony Express, Sierra Sidewinder, Silver Bullet, Sol Spin, Supreme Scream, Timber Mountain Log Ride, Xcelerator The Ride, and the Calico River Rapids have to offer.

And if Guests are visiting with small kids or aren’t crazy about thrills, they can also have a great day at the Park, as they can interact with the Peanuts Gang at Camp Snoopy or ride some of the more family-friendly attractions. Some examples of these last are Balloon Race, Calico Mine Ride, Calico Railroad, Camp Bus, Charlie Brown’s Kite Flyer, Dragon Swing, Flying Ace, Grand Sierra Railroad, Hat Dance, High Sierra Ferris Wheel, Huff and Puff, Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, Linus Launcher, Merry Go Round, Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies and Woodstock’s Airmail.

