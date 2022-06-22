Massive California Theme Park Closes All Attractions, Guests Disappointed

Knott’s Berry Farm is one of the most famous theme parks in Southern California. Located just minutes away from Disneyland Resort, Knott’s receives around 4 million Guests of all ages every year, and to many, the Park is one of the most fun things to do in Southern California.

When visiting, Guests are eager to experience famous attractions like GhostRider, HangTime, and Montezooma’s Revenge, among other thrilling rides. However, during a recent visit, one Guest was left highly disappointed.

Redditor u/donalddizzuck posted about rain delays at the Park, commenting how they haven’t been able to experience a single attraction over an hour after the Park’s opening. They commented the following:

We have been in the park since opening. It’s almost 11:20 now and not a single ride has opened yet. The weather has been slightly rainy, but nothing crazy. Is it typical to shut down the entire park over mild drizzles? Seems kind of ridiculous to let everyone in the park just to prevent us from riding anything. Even the indoor rides are all closed.

Fellow Redditor u/lildevil74 commented the following, giving a better explanation about the expected weather conditions in the area:

Maybe there might be lightning in the area I saw Orange County closed the beaches all the way to San Diego county. Also the South Bay just had lightning come thru here. Related: California Theme Park Enforcing Strict Measures In Response to Guest Behavior

It is important to note that Knott’s Berry Farm, like many theme parks, has policies regarding rain and inclement weather, forcing attractions to close until the weather has improved. The Park’s official website states the following regarding this policy.

The Park is subject to closures in full or in part due to inclement weather. No refunds due to weather closures. The Management of Knott’s Berry Farm would like to ensure that the ultimate safety and enjoyment of all our guests is achieved every day.

The original poster updated readers with a comment saying no rides had opened two hours after the Park’s opening.

When we tried to check the current wait times at Knott’s Berry Farm, we were not allowed by the Park’s official app as we were not currently in the Park.

As of the publication of this article, the queue times website reports most rides open at Knott’s, except Xcelerator The Ride and Grand Sierra Railroad, with wait times at the most popular thrill rides ranging between 45 and 120 minutes.

