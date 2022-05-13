Massive California Theme Park Announces the Return of Beloved Offering

With things continuing to go back to normal at major theme Parks around the country, one of California’s most iconic Parks recently announced the return of a beloved offering. With about 2,000 likes overnight, it’s safe to say Guests are excited to experience it again.

Knott’s Berry Farm is one of the most famous theme parks in Southern California. Located just minutes away from Disneyland Resort, Knott’s receives around 4 million Guests of all ages every year, and to many, the Park is one of the most fun things to do in Southern California.

Yesterday, May 12th, Knott’s Berry Farm (@knottsberryfarm) announced the return of Ghost Town Alive! through a video on their Instagram account. You can click here to see their post.

The video was previously shared on YouTube. In it, Guests can see the several music and entertainment offerings, character and animal interactions, and different activities they can participate in during this immersive live adventure.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it:

The official Knott’s Berry Farm website states Ghost Town Alive! will return on select days between May 20th and September 5th of this year and describes the experience as follows:

Live New Adventures in the Old West Ghost Town Alive! returns to Knott’s Berry Farm for the summer complete with bandits, cowboys, robberies, judges, a good ol’ western hoedown, and much more! Guests can visit the beloved town of Calico and experience an authentic western adventure by becoming a star in this summer’s story of the Wild West. Ghost Town Alive! offers guests a firsthand experience to play an important part in the unfolding story of the wild west, with specific tasks and activities and an essential role as an honorary citizen of Calico. Ghost Town Alive! begins at 10 a.m. on select dates and concludes with the Hoedown in Calico Park at 5:30 p.m.