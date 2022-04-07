Guest Frustrated After Being Trapped in Ride Queue, Stuck Without Water at California Park

Guest Frustrated After Being Trapped in Ride Queue, Unable to Escape, at California Theme Park

Knott’s Berry Farm is one of the most famous theme parks in Southern California. Located just minutes away from Disneyland Resort, Knott’s receives around 4 million Guests of all ages every year, and to many, the Park is one of the most fun things to do in Southern California.

However, some experiences can make Guests quickly change their opinions on the Park, and with every reason to do so.

Last night, Jessica Swaney (@ocswaynee) voiced her opinion on Twitter, saying that she loved Knott’s Berry Farm but that their ride operations were “absolutely terrible,” as she had been stuck with many other Guests for over an hour in the queue for Ghostrider, one of the Park’s most popular attractions.

Related: Theme Park Roller Coaster Frightfully Malfunctions Leaving Guests Suspended In Air I love @knotts but their ride operations are absolutely terrible. Been stuck inside the bottom portion of Ghostrider’s queue for almost an hour w/ no communication as to why no one is allowed to go upstairs. It’s hot in here and we aren’t allowed to leave to get water.

She added that the lack of communication from the Park’s operation team made the whole situation even worse, as she and other Guests were not given a reason for the delay or why they couldn’t get upstairs to escape the heat in that section of the queue or to get some water.

This is frustrating considering I was just praising the park this week. But this? This is ridiculous. At least tell us why we are all stuck here and why we can’t go upstairs.

Jessica comments she and her party decided to enter the queue since it was advertised as a 30-minute wait, and the line barely made it outside the ride. She adds that hardly anyone was there once she and her party were finally let upstairs.

When we got here it said 30 minutes. We saw where the queue was and it was barely outside. Decided that wasn’t that bad. Little did we know we would spend over an hour on the bottom. We just got let upstairs. There’s hardly anyone up here.

At least Jessica mentioned that the ride was running very well.

The ride is running very well today. I’ll give it that. As much as I would love 3 trains, and I love flying through MCBR even more.

We are unsure, however, why Guests were not allowed to leave the line for water and then rejoin their party.

More on Ghostrider

The official website of Knott’s Berry Farm describes Ghostrider as follows:

GhostRider is the longest, tallest, and fastest wooden roller coaster on the West Coast! Looming 118 feet over historic Ghost Town, GhostRider is the largest attraction at Knott’s Berry Farm and one of the longest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world. Brave riders enter a mysterious mine and board gold, silver or copper mining car before being sent galloping along over 4,500 feet of twisting timber. The massive roller coaster includes 14 hills providing tons of air time throughout the nearly three minute journey. For the ultimate thrill, take a ride at night when every twist and turn is hidden in darkness. GhostRider has been routinely featured on the lists of the best wooden coasters in the entire world since opening in 1998. In late 2015 through spring 2016, a complete track refurbishment was performed on the ride creating an improved ride experience with a smoother track and new trains. Related: Guests Left Disgusted After Viewing Animal Cruelty at California Theme Park

More on Knott’s Berry Farm

When visiting Knott’s Berry Farm, Guests can feel the thrill attractions like GhostRider, HangTime, Jaguar!, La Revolucion, Montezooma’s Revenge, Pony Express, Sierra Sidewinder, Silver Bullet, Sol Spin, Supreme Scream, Timber Mountain Log Ride, Xcelerator The Ride, and the Calico River Rapids have to offer.

And if Guests are visiting with small kids or just aren’t crazy over thrills, they can also have a great day at the Park, as they can interact with the Peanuts Gang at Camp Snoopy or ride some of the more family-friendly attractions. Some examples of these last are Balloon Race, Calico Mine Ride, Calico Railroad, Camp Bus, Charlie Brown’s Kite Flyer, Dragon Swing, Flying Ace, Grand Sierra Railroad, Hat Dance, High Sierra Ferris Wheel, Huff and Puff, Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, Linus Launcher, Merry Go Round, Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies and Woodstock’s Airmail.

With Disneyland Resort being so close, one could assume there was a great rivalry between the Parks and their owners, but ironically, Walt Disney and Walter Knott, Knott’s founder, were great friends. Disney took a lot of Knott’s influence with him when building Disneyland and had a lot of help from his theme Park neighbor, who had over 30 years of expertise at the time. In the 1990’s Disney even tried to purchase the theme Park, but the sale never came to fruition. Now, the Park still remains highly successful under the Cedar Fair ownership.

