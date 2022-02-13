Several Major Theme Parks Drop Mask Requirements, Is Universal Next?

As the world continues to endure the COVID-19 pandemic, mask mandates and regulations always seem to follow. It seems that every week some new type of regulation or de-regulation takes place, making following mask protocols very challenging and confusing sometimes.

This is the case when visiting theme Parks as well, with the Disney Parks differing from Universal Studios when both are located in the same states. Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida both require masks or approved facial coverings to be worn in all indoor spaces, even though California’s state-wide mask mandate ends soon.

Both Universal Hollywood requires masks to be worn as well, but the future of the see mask mandates is uncertain, to say the least. As stated earlier, the state-wide mask mandate in California is expected to end next week, but neither Universal nor Disneyland has issued a statement on what this means for the two Resorts. However, as reported by The Orange County Register, several other major theme parks in California are dropping their mask requirements.

So, what’s happening exactly at each theme Park in Southern California? Well, At Knott’s Berry Farm, fully-vaccinated Guests will no longer be required to wear masks indoors once the state mandate lifts. Interestingly, face coverings will still be required indoors for unvaccinated visitors.

SeaWorld San Diego is dropping indoor mask requirements for all vaccinated visitors starting February 16. Similar to Knott’s Berry Farm, unvaccinated visitors and all SeaWorld employees regardless of vaccination status will still be required to wear masks indoors.

Guests at Six Flags Magic Mountain will be required to wear face masks indoors no matter their vaccination status and the same goes for its employees.

Vaccinated Guests visiting Legoland will not have to wear a mask starting on February 15. Legoland employees will continue to be required to wear masks indoors.

Despite these changes, as of now, Universal Studios Hollywood will still require Guests to wear masks in indoor areas no matter their vaccination status. However, many are wondering how much longer these mandates will last.

