Guests Claim Disney Show Feels “Watered Down” After Scene Removal

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started back in early 2020, things have looked incredibly different at the DIsney Parks and Resorts. From smaller portion sizes, more expensive tickets, and just a generally-different experience for Guests, visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth” has changed.

Some rides and attractions never reopened, with the NBA Experience at Disney Springs fully shutting down during the pandemic. In short, there’s been a ton of changes both to the way the Disney Parks operate as well as what’s actually going on inside them such as rides, shows, and attractions. And speaking of shows, some Disney fans think one iconic Disney show feels a little lackluster.

One post on Reddit saw several Guests share their thoughts on the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. See the post below:

Indiana Jones show is so watered down now Just saw it again a few days ago after the hiatus. They took out the swords, the funny scene with Indy using the pistol on the crazy sword guy, and the grand finale with the bad guy getting ended by the propeller. The cast members that run it now…. It just feels like they’re phoning it in and reading from a script in a monotone way. It just lacks the passion and fun the original version had. I’d honestly rather them just tear it down and build something else rather than continue with this watered down version. Anyone feel the same that watched it recently? Edit: thanks for the downvotes. Wanna comment why I’m wrong?

User u/Bruggok commented:

I was there for the first day of Indy show return in Dec before Christmas. The performers were energetic, enthusiastic, and confident, talking to the crowd and engaging. The version I saw went from the spikes/ball rolling scene to several fighting scenes, to finally scene with twin prop plane, jeep, and explosion flipping the jeep. Later I read that prop malfunction caused some shows to cancel certain parts.

User u/verifypassword0208 shared their experience and thoughts:

User u/dmxwidget talked about how certain elements had been removed:

I saw it last week. The plane/propeller gag was still there. I think it’s hit or miss if they do it? Or it could be a safety thing. The fight sequence in the marketplace is watered down quite a bit. Likely due to covid concerns and keeping distance between performers, and also why the audience participation isn’t there anymore. Guns are more/less gone likely due to the recent prop issue that was in the news.

User u/bluebunny72 said it feels like they are “stretching” the show:

They introduced every single stunt person by name. It felt like they were stretching to fill time. Missed the audience participation.

User u/jpyeillinois actually didn’t mind the changes:

We watched it the second day of performance. Considering the current climate, I thought the changes made were pretty good and actually improved the pacing of the show. I did think recording the audiences sound effects was a little goofy though since they obviously weren’t used.

After finally reopening after being closed down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for two whole years, the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular was noticeable different to Guests who were fans of the show. According to Tom Vazzana, the show director, the show’s effects have changed and received a more cohesive setup:

“The temple scene is still intact, and then we tweaked the dialogue. We actually tightened it up a bit. That set is massive and beautiful, and we arranged the dialogue so that we could move more swiftly through the scenes and get to the stunts and show off our performers.”

The Indiana Jones franchise is represented at multiple Disney Parks such as Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland. Check out our ultimate guide on the original ride at Disneyland here. If you have not yet experienced the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, check out its official description below:

An Action-Packed Show Watch live as the daring duo dodges deadly traps, battles bad guys, leaps from tall buildings and makes thrilling escapes straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The edge-of-your-seat suspense ends with a dynamite finale! Along the way, get an inside look at how stunts are done with demonstrations that reveal how to safely throw and take punches, fall from tall buildings, and even wield whips in the midst of complex action sequences.

