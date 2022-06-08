California Theme Park Enforcing Strict Measures In Response to Guest Behavior

With different attractions, entertainment, dining options, and activities, visiting a theme park is a fun experience for the whole family!

However, each Park sets out a set of rules and regulations Guests are expected to comply with during their visit. While these rules may be slightly different for each theme park, they generally include prohibited items, forbidden activities, and the general behavior expected from Guests.

Knott’s Berry Farm recently saw the need to enforce strict measures in response to Guests behaving disruptively at the Park. Redditor u/PuggieMcPugster shared their experience on a recent visit as they witnessed these measures in action.

In their post, they detail that there were plenty of associates paying attention to the queues and making sure that Guests were respectful of them, sending them to the back of the line or pulling them out when they tried to cut in front of other Guests. They add that even security was involved, escorting a group out, and that while there were still several Guests who got away sneaking through the lines, they were glad to see a change at the Park.

Fellow Redditors commented on their own experiences, praising this change at Knott’s Berry Farm. u/Hitchhiking-Ghost commented that, on a recent visit, they saw security guards pulling a group of kids cutting in line aside and told them they could either go to the back of the line or leave the Park. The group quietly went to the end of the line, and though this measure may seem strict, it is necessary.

Redditors u/ConfidenceOther8880 and the original poster commented that there have been a lot of school-age Guests at the Park recently and that many of them are jumping the lines, giving more reason for these enhanced measures to be put in place.

The official Knott’s Berry Farm website states the following regarding the Park’s code of conduct:

Knott’s Berry Farm is committed to Protecting the Fun by providing a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for all guests. To help us fulfill our commitment, we ask that you honor this code of conduct. The following behaviors or acts are not permitted at Knott’s Berry Farm: Carrying firearms, ammunition, knives, and weapons of any kind and any other prohibited item. Knott’s Berry Farm reserves the right to prohibit any items at their discretion.

Unsolicited photographing or video recording that disrupts a guest’s experience or interferes with park operations

Unruly or disruptive behavior that interferes with guests’ enjoyment of the park including running, the incitement of running, and blocking midways and exits.

Fighting or physical aggression of any kind, including verbal and physical assaults

Acts or behavior that park management determines is a safety concern or that interrupts park operations or guests’ experience

Harassing/threatening behavior, sexual misconduct, or lewd behavior including inappropriate interaction with park guests or associates

Offensive language or gestures

Clothing with offensive language, obscene gestures/graphics, or nudity or clothing that does not sufficiently cover undergarments

Intoxication or substance impairment that results in irresponsible behavior

Smoking/Vaping is not permitted inside the park

Entering restricted areas including but not limited to ride Danger Zones and behind-the-scenes areas

Line Breaking- includes leaving and re-entering a line for any reason or place holding in line

Theft of any kind

Selling park tickets or soliciting and distributing literature not sponsored by the park

Refusing to follow verbal or printed instructions or cooperate with park personnel or security

As stated, disrupting the lines at the Park, which include leaving and re-entering a line for any reason or holding places in line, is not permitted and can result in the Guests being called out or even escorted out of the Park.

As always, we urge our readers to be aware of the rules and regulations set out by the different theme parks before arriving, as breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, being arrested. You can click here to learn more about the code of conduct set out by Knott’s Berry Farm.

