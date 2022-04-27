Guest Furious as Groups Behave Disruptively at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort has so much to offer Guests when they visit the Parks. Apart from iconic attractions, Universal has a wide variety of entertainment events, food offerings, and character interactions. With new expansions like Universal’s Epic Universe at Orlando and Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in progress, the experience for Guests can only keep getting better.

However, there is always a possibility that Guests’ behaviors don’t always align with the rules and regulations set out by the Park, causing disgust among other Guests.

Such was the case of u/Ranchy_Rovoker, who posted on Reddit about his last visit to the Park, mentioning how upsetting it was to witness groups of up to 15 people skipping lines. He says he is happy to let one or two people pass him to rejoin their party, but four people or more are too much.

He mentions one specific incident where several high school kids and five chaperone figures shamelessly started cutting through a 90-minute line at Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and, when confronted, simply got out of the line and walked through the shrubbery to get to the front of the line. It is also mentioned that one of the parental figures even squared up and asked the concerned Guest what he was going to do about the situation.

After this nasty incident, the original poster asked if there was anything he could do about these situations if they happened again once he traveled back to Universal Orlando Resort in May.

While some fellow Redditors mentioned a Team Member could be informed of this situation, most agreed that there is not much Guests can do if they witness something like this happening at the Park and that, sadly, it’s recently become a more frequent situation both at Universal and Disney Parks.

Guests must be aware that if they witness any disrupting behavior at Universal Parks, or any theme park for that matter, they should always inform a Team Member. They are better trained to handle most situations and have direct contact with the security team if the situation escalates.

Guests need to be aware of the rules and regulations that Universal Orlando Resort sets out before arriving, as breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, being arrested.

What do you think of this situation? Let us know in the comments below!

