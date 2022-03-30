Iconic Universal ‘Harry Potter’ Experience Makes A Surprise Return

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort is full of magical experiences that are absolutely unlike anything else in the world.

Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida are two world-class experiences that are completely immersive and unique. Attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, the Hogwarts Express, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure pull the Wizarding World together.

While it is beloved, the Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure preshow has not run often since the pandemic. Recently, Universal Orlando Resort confirmed that there was no information on when the preshow would return, however, we do have good news to report.

Reddit User U/YourGrace324 recently shared that they were able to see the preshow.

“Good morning y’all! Just wanted to update you guys that I was at IOA last night late on line for Hagrids about 9:55pm,” the Guest said. “And they squeezed us in the room and had the pre show on! It was like I hit the jackpot. Very excited to see it and just wanted you all to know, it still exists!”

Many are probably unaware that the attraction even has a preshow, but it does and it’s supposed to take place in the showroom just prior to boarding. It features Author and Hagrid attempting to prep the motorbikes before you ride through the Forbidden Forest.

Another user shared that they recently got to see the show, as well, but there seems to be no rhyme or reason as to when it’s being shown. They shared that they went on the ride multiple times and got to see it during a busier time of the day, but then did not see it at night towards the end of the Park Hours.

“It seems to show during busier times of day, at least when I visited Thursday,” User U/jgbomers said. “During the longer wait in the afternoon it showed, whereas it didn’t when I went for a night ride.”

Universal Orlando has not released any information on how it determines if the preshow will run or not. Typically, we believe the larger the lines, the more likely it is that the preshow will not run. However, with spring break crowds here and summer crowds on the way, perhaps the preshow will become a more regular occurrence.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure reads:

Join Hagrid and Fly into the Forbidden Forest. Now’s the time to join Hagrid™ as you fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts™ castle, on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. Experience Universal’s most highly themed, immersive coaster—only at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won't want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Then, don't forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson's Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott's, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

Do you love Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments.

