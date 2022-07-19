Video Shows Theme Park Guests Running In Terror After Fake Reports of Gunfire

A video has surfaced showing visitors at a popular theme park running in chaos after reported gunshots were fired.

Inside the Magic recently reported that the California theme park Knott’s Berry Farm was shut down early on Saturday after multiple fights and reported gunfire. There were multiple reports of violence, fights, rioting, and even gunfire at the Park.

Following these reports, Knott’s Berry Farm released a statement on the incident, which stated:

The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm Guests and Associates is always our top priority. On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the Park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our Park’s values, and was not the experience we want any Guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm.

Now, a video has surfaced from the California theme park on Saturday in which we can see Guests running in fear.

Many Guests have reported that they were under the impression that shots had been fired, but a report from the Buena Park Police Department revealed that while multiple fights had occurred, no gunshots had been fired.

Knott’s Berry Farm has since reopened and is operating under normal conditions.

The California theme park describes itself like this:

