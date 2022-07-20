Major Theme Park Adds New Safety Policies Following Violent Attacks

Following multiple fights and violent crowds, one major California theme park is implementing a new safety policy.

Earlier this week, Knott’s Berry Farm, a popular and legendary California theme park shut down several hours early after multiple fights and violent encounters were reported. In response to this, Knott’s Berry Farm has now revealed it plans on introducing new policies in order to maintain Guest safety.

The official statement is linked here and can be read below:

For decades, Knott’s Berry Farm has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park. Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward. As part of that commitment, the park will implement a chaperone policy beginning Friday, July 22, 2022, remaining in effect on Fridays and Saturdays until further notice. Under the policy, all guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park. The chaperone must present a valid photo ID with date of birth. One chaperone may accompany no more than three guests ages 17 or younger per day. Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain with their party at all times during their visit to the park, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection. This chaperone requirement applies to all Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark ticket and season passholders.

As stated by the Knott’s Berry Farm website, the following activities are not permitted at the park:

Carrying firearms, ammunition, knives, and weapons of any kind and any other prohibited item. Knott’s Berry Farm reserves the right to prohibit any items at their discretion.

Unsolicited photographing or video recording that disrupts a guest’s experience or interferes with park operations

Unruly or disruptive behavior that interferes with guests’ enjoyment of the park including running, the incitement of running, and blocking midways and exits.

Fighting or physical aggression of any kind, including verbal and physical assaults

Acts or behavior that park management determines is a safety concern or that interrupts park operations or guests’ experience

Harassing/threatening behavior, sexual misconduct, or lewd behavior including inappropriate interaction with park guests or associates

Offensive language or gestures

Clothing with offensive language, obscene gestures/graphics, or nudity or clothing that does not sufficiently cover undergarments

Intoxication or substance impairment that results in irresponsible behavior

Smoking/Vaping is not permitted inside the park

Entering restricted areas including but not limited to ride Danger Zones and behind-the-scenes areas

Line Breaking- includes leaving and re-entering a line for any reason or place holding in line

Theft of any kind

Selling park tickets or soliciting and distributing literature not sponsored by the park

Refusing to follow verbal or printed instructions or cooperate with park personnel or secure

Have you visited Knott’s Berry Farm recently?