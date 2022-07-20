New Disney Ride Sitting Practically Empty on Opening Day

Avengers Campus, the newest addition to the Walt Disney Studios Park, features Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure as well as the new Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

This new take on the Park’s “E-ticket” attraction features Captain Marvel and Iron Man instead of the legendary band Aerosmith, putting Guests into their very own Marvel adventure. However, Guests are not rushing in swarms to experience this ride like we thought they might.

Today, July 20, 2022, marks the official opening day of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, and the lead-up to the grand opening of this land has been filled with stars, hype, and excitement. Unfortunately, it seems like the hype has already died down a little when looking at the wait times for the land’s newest coaster.

When taking a peek at the Disneyland Paris app, we can see that the wait time for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force was sitting at a measly 15 minutes earlier this morning:

A screenshot we took just a few minutes ago shows that the attraction is now sitting at 25 minutes, still, quite a short line considering this is the new area’s big thrill ride. Spider-Man Web Adventure is sitting at a much higher time of 120 minutes. Remember, today is the grand opening of this new land.

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force has already encountered some issues recently, with Guests getting stuck and forced to evacuate the attraction. While the ride is new, it’s still mostly the same experience as it has been for years. Because of this, some Guests have shared mixed opinions of the new Marvel version of the ride.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

More on Avengers Assemble: Flight Force at Walt Disney Studios Park:

Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you! Get ready to save the world! Board one of Stark Industries’ new hypersonic vehicles, strap yourself in and blast off for an epic adventure full of twists, turns and loops!

Will you be visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris soon?

