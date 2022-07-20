Guests Wait In Blazing Sun, High Temperatures For Beloved Disney Ride

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon — and a shopping and dining district — Disney Springs.

The Orlando Resort is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary and fans from all over the world are flocking to the theme parks to celebrate alongside Mickey Mouse and friends.

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, you should be aware of the current crowd levels.

Over in EPCOT recently, Guests poured into the theme park as they were eager to experience everything being offered, including rides, shows, and the ongoing Food and Wine Festival.

When Guests first enter the theme park, they are met with Spaceship Earth, a beloved Disney ride that takes Guests back to the dawn of humanity and through all the great moments of time, up to the modern age of media. Disney describes the ride as:

Witness the landmark moments of amazing innovation that made today’s spectacular communications technology possible. Travel back to the dawn of humanity, when early man painted on cave walls. Watch new ideas spread like wildfire with the invention of Gutenberg’s printing press. The wheels of time turn ever faster as we enter the modern age of media, from newspapers announcing the end of the Civil War to the televised broadcast of the moon landing—and beyond. All of these great moments are brought vividly to life using elaborate sets and advanced Audio-Animatronics figures during this inspirational, 16-minute, Omnimover-style attraction.

Well, Guests were eager to ride Spaceship Earth recently as the line was extended into the blazing sun, meaning Guests had to stand in high temperatures in attempt to ride the attraction.

As you can see in the photos below, the line for Spaceship Earth was longer than most days as crowds are pouring into Walt Disney World for summer vacations.

EPCOT is also home to the newest Disney coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which is utilizing a virtual queue system, similar to when Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT opened.

At this time, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind does not have a StandyBy queue.

We have seen a massive increase in crowd levels at Walt Disney World over the last few months. As we continue to fight the ongoing pandemic, more families are eager to get out and travel again, especially during spring break and summertime. In fact, many are saying that Walt Disney World is operating its attendance on a pre-pandemic level, but we now have confirmation that is not true.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. This sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans as many can’t imagine what “full capacity” would look like considering how packed the Parks are now.

Do you have plans to visit Walt Disney World soon? How do you feel about the current crowd levels? Let us know in the comments below.