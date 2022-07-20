New Disney Ride Faces Difficulties Hours Before Grand Opening

Excited Guests were recently left stuck on one of Disney’s newest rides, just hours before the official opening day.

When Avengers Campus opened at Disneyland in California, Guests were welcomed into a world of Marvel, complete with fan-favorite characters and incredible experiences. Now, Disneyland Paris is welcoming its own version of the land, complete with rides, attractions, food, and of course, fan-favorite characters.

The new addition to the Walt Disney Studios Park features WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure as well as the new Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Instead of featuring the legendary band Aerosmith, the ride now puts Guests on a mission right next to Captain Marvel and Iron Man.

However, with just hours until the official opening of Avengers Campus, the new coaster was experiencing some technical difficulties, as Twitter user Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) shared below:

[Live] 101 in Avengers Assemble Flight Force means lights on

[Live] Update, we rode the Avengers Assemble Flight Force, and guess what … we got stocked, and now about to be evacuated !

We’re sure this breakdown is due to it being a new attraction, and we always expect a few kinks to show up. With the official opening day upon us, we hope everything was worked out.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

More on Avengers Assemble: Flight Force at Walt Disney Studios Park:

Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you! Get ready to save the world! Board one of Stark Industries’ new hypersonic vehicles, strap yourself in and blast off for an epic adventure full of twists, turns and loops!

