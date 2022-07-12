Guests Disappointed by New Disney Attraction, “Just a Bit Meh”

Avengers Campus is currently running preview events at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. While many are beyond thrilled to experience this highly immersive expansion, some are unimpressed by the Park’s latest project.

One of the most anticipated aspects of Avengers Campus is the opening of Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, a new thrilling rollercoaster in which Guests can meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide and join forces with him and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in a heroic new mission.

The official Disneyland Paris website describes the attraction as follows:

Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you! Get ready to save the world! Board one of Stark Industries’ new hypersonic vehicles, strap yourself in and blast off for an epic adventure full of twists, turns and loops!

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force replaced Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Avec Aerosmith, Disneyland Paris’ version of the Hollywood Studios’ attraction, and while the project seems like an ambitious and innovative new take on the attraction, some are underwhelmed with the experience.

DLP Town Square (@DLPTownSquare) shared their opinion on this new attraction, commenting the following:

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is an odd one. The façade, queue, pre-show is absolute brilliance and Disney Imagineering at its very best. Then the attraction, it’s a coaster through a dark room. Fun coaster but just a bit meh.

Racoon Chris (@ChrisThe1Gamer) added to the conversation by Tweeting the following:

They didn’t even spend money for new trains. Same trains with different skin. Hyperspace Mountain got completely new ones. I think they cut costs during construction left and right.

User themeparkrider (@parkhopperino) compared the new attraction with Shanghai Disneyland’s TRON Lightcycle Power Run, implying that the 2016 attraction looks much more advanced and better themed than the Iron Man-themed coaster.

One ride is from 2016, the other one just got refurbished. Can you guess which is which?

Regardless of these reactions, many Guests are eager to join Iron Man and Captain Marvel on this new adventure and experience this roller coaster for themselves.

Cast Members, their friends, and family will be able to experience this highly immersive land during preview events from July 11 to July 14. Annual Passholders will also have exclusive previews of the land from July 16 to July 19 with prior reservation, and Avengers Campus will officially open its gates to welcome recruits on July 20.

More on Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, and Mighty Thor arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

More on Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! Mickey and the Magician also made a grand return as part of the Park’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

The opening of Avengers Campus in the Parisian Park is part of a multi-year expansion project that will include Frozen and Star Wars-themed areas. We recently saw massive cranes carrying out the initial construction tasks for the next big project at Disneyland Paris, a Frozen-themed expansion. You can read more about this development here.

Will you visit Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris soon? Let us know in the comments below!