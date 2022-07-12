Guest Concerned Over Inappropriate Content Being Shared at California Theme Park

Theme parks are a family-friendly environment where everyone can enjoy thrilling rides, fun attractions, great entertainment, delicious dining offerings, and so many more activities! With so much to see and do, it is no wonder why theme parks are some of the most popular destinations for families to enjoy.

To ensure Guests’ safety and enjoyment, as well as said family-friendly environment, theme parks enforce a series of rules and regulations Guests are expected to comply with. However, there are situations where Guests disregard these regulations and engage in dangerous or unpleasant behaviors, disrupting the experience for those around them.

Such was the case for a Guest who recently voiced their concern over inappropriate content being shared in several lines throughout the Park.

Redditor u/Secretasianman_1 shared their experience during a recent visit to the Park, commenting they are concerned that Guests are sharing inappropriate images and videos in the queue of several attractions via AirDrop. They add that they have witnessed this unpleasant situation more than once and decided to turn off their AirDrop since.

The original poster asks if there is any reason why people are doing this and comments that they are concerned about little kids receiving this kind of content while visiting the Park.

User u/El_Neck_Beard commented that they witnessed a similar incident at Ghost Rider a few weeks ago, pointing out that this is a recurrent issue at the Park.

“Gross,” said u/Professional-Slip293, who commented that to prevent this from happening to their daughter, they turned AirDrop off entirely. “Some pervert did this to an entire plane a couple of weeks ago. Dudes, nobody wants to see your Vienna sausage!” they added.

Redditor u/oOoleveloOo commented that, unfortunately, this happens at concerts, baseball games, and pretty much any place with a crowd, and as many fellow Redditors suggested to turn off your AirDrop or restrict it to “contacts only” if you’d like to prevent this situation happening to you.

Due to the nature of the incident, it would be hard for Park authorities to address this situation. However, as u/4teach pointed out in the original post, if Guests witness a similar incident or any situation that could disrupt the Park experience for others, they should always reach out to a Park employee or security guard, as they are better prepared to handle the situation accordingly.

As always, we urge our readers to be aware of the rules and regulations set out by the different theme parks before arriving, as breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, arrested. You can click here to learn more about the code of conduct set out by Knott’s Berry Farm.

When visiting Knott’s Berry Farm, Guests can feel the thrill attractions like GhostRider, HangTime, Jaguar!, La Revolucion, Montezooma’s Revenge, Pony Express, Sierra Sidewinder, Silver Bullet, Sol Spin, Supreme Scream, Timber Mountain Log Ride, Xcelerator The Ride, and the Calico River Rapids have to offer.

And if Guests are visiting with small kids or aren’t crazy about thrills, they can also have a great day at the Park, as they can interact with the Peanuts Gang at Camp Snoopy or ride some of the more family-friendly attractions. Some examples of these last are Balloon Race, Calico Mine Ride, Calico Railroad, Camp Bus, Charlie Brown’s Kite Flyer, Dragon Swing, Flying Ace, Grand Sierra Railroad, Hat Dance, High Sierra Ferris Wheel, Huff and Puff, Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, Linus Launcher, Merry Go Round, Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies and Woodstock’s Airmail.

The beloved interactive experience Ghost Town Alive! returned to the Park with several music and entertainment offerings, character and animal interactions, and different activities they can participate in during this immersive live adventure.

