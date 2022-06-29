Popular Theme Park Kicks Out Couple For Inappropriate Behavior

Theme parks are a family-friendly environment where everyone can enjoy thrilling rides, fun attractions, great entertainment, delicious dining offerings, and so many more activities! However, there may be situations where Guests are tempted to engage in inappropriate behavior and can’t contain themselves, disrupting this environment and creating an unpleasant situation for other Guests and Park employees.

Redditor u/JNAExpress recently made a post asking Ride Operators of Cedar Point if they ever had to close the sky ride for inappropriate behavior, making clear that they were asking for a friend.

And while no responses came regarding this specific attraction, fellow Redditor u/Tribefan1029 commented on an embarrassing situation in which the Park was forced to kick out a couple, who was later made fun of in the maintenance department, for going down on each other in the Park’s Giant Wheel.

Both attractions are slow-moving rides that operate at a certain altitude with “individual” gondolas, which apparently provide Guests with a sense of privacy, tempting them to get adventurous, so to say, while riding these attractions. However, Guests must refrain from engaging in such behavior, as that would disrupt the Park’s family-friendly environment, not to mention that it would surely break more than one of the Park’s rules and regulations.

It is important to note that Guests need to be aware of said rules and regulations set out by the Park before arriving, as breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, arrested.

You can click here to learn more about Cedar Point’s rules and regulations.

More on Sky Ride at Cedar Point

Ride on top of the world.

Whoever came up with the saying, “whatever you do, don’t look down,” obviously never had the pleasure of being carried into the clouds on Sky Ride. On this epic gondola journey, riders are leisurely lifted 92 feet in the air over a half mile and treated to 360-degree views of Cedar Point, Lake Erie, and the magnificently landscaped gardens below. This ride could be considered more scenic than walking from Corkscrew to Midway Carousel or vice-versa. Along its journey over the Main Midway, you are brought eye-level with the daring Raptor. The bright colors of the gondola will keep guests below looking up at the sky as you pass by. There is no better way to get from point A to point B than a ride giving a vantage point of the whole park. So it’s safe to say that while making your way up, you’ll want to look left, right, backwards, forwards and without a doubt…down. More on Giant Wheel at Cedar Point The official website describes this Park icon as follows: Take the wheel for a spin. At Cedar Point, bigger is better, and nothing is quite as big as the Giant Wheel. As one of the tallest Ferris wheels in the United States, riders are taken up and above the Lake Erie shoreline with views as far as the eyes will take them. While those seeking out the ultimate thrill are next door at Wicked Twister, this ride has brought riders back for more since its opening in 1972. Travel 145 feet in the air, gripping at the sides of one of 36 cabins, each filled with travelers awed by the sights and sounds that only this vantage point can provide. You’ll be able to see the whole park, and the whole park will be able to see you, especially at night when Giant Wheel lights up. You can’t miss the illumination along the skyline. After all, it has more lights than any other ride at the park. See you up there. More on Cedar Point Cedar Point is a must-do destination for every thrill-seeker visiting Ohio. With 70 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest. In addition, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is right next door and is home to multiple water gadgets, pools for younger Guests, and slides for the whole family! We recently reported on the arrest of a Cedar Point employee on charges of theft and identity fraud after stealing over $1,000 from the Park. You can read more about this story by clicking here. We also reported on the Park losing its policing authority after nearly 30 allegations of sexual assault were made by Team Members at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. This decision came as an agreement between Cedar Fair, the Park’s parent company, and the city after discussions with local authorities.

