Employee Accused of Stealing Over a Thousand Dollars From Popular Theme Park

Theme parks are one of the most popular destinations worldwide. Whether it be Disney Parks, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Knott’s Berry Farm, Cedar Point, or LEGOLAND, each theme park has different attractions, entertainment, dining options, and activities that make visiting all the various Parks a fun experience for the whole family!

When visiting a theme park, Guests are expected to comply with a certain set of rules and regulations to ensure their safety and enjoyment of the Park during their visit. While these rules may be slightly different for each theme park, they generally include prohibited items, forbidden activities, and the general behavior expected from Guests.

While they may differ from the rules for Guests, employees are also expected to be aware of and comply with a set of regulations, as in any company. Otherwise, they would surely face severe consequences, as is the case of a Cedar Point employee recently accused of stealing over $1,000 from the theme park.

Curtis Fraise, 38, was arrested and taken to the Erie County Jail on charges of theft and identity fraud.

Fraise was a waiter at the Famous Dave’s located inside the theme park. According to the police report, Fraiser applied a 20% employee discount in the register by entering other workers’ ID numbers, but instead of passing the discount onto the customers, he pocketed the money for himself.

The employee ID numbers Fraise used belonged to employees of a California theme park operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, possibly Knott’s Berry Farm, not the Ohio theme park where he worked and carried out this fraud.

According to the police, the restaurant manager became suspicious when he noticed Fraise was gaining a large amount of tips, despite not working as many hours as other workers.

The total loss to the Park was $1,136, and when asked for a statement, a Cedar Point spokesperson told Fox 8 that the Park does not comment on personnel issues.

More on Cedar Point

Cedar Point is a must-do destination for every thrill-seeker visiting Ohio. With 70 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest. In addition, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is right next door and is home to multiple water gadgets, pools for younger Guests, and slides for the whole family!

We have reported on nearly 30 allegations of sexual assault made by Team Members at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, with more allegations coming to light as investigations continue. The latest update stated that Park officials were in talks with local authorities to develop an action plan regarding this shameful situation.

What do you think of this situation? Let us know in the comments below!