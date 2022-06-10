Popular Theme Park Receives Major Backlash After Fine Print Price Increases

One of the most popular theme parks in the country is facing massive backlash from Guests after quietly increasing its prices.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is impossible to deny the many changes that have happened in many aspects of our lives. Changes have been felt worldwide in one way or another, from problems with supply chains to inflation. Guests visiting theme parks have also experienced different health measures being updated and enforced, including mask mandates and social distancing.

These changes have caused theme parks to try and adapt as best as they can, trying to maintain a pleasant experience for Guests while still making a profit out of Park operations. This has recently led a couple of theme parks to make questionable decisions.

Guests recently noticed a price increase almost hidden at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, which is now adding a 5% surcharge, on top of taxes, to all checks. While the purpose of these surcharges is not specified, it is most likely due to issues stated above, such as supply chain issues and inflation. While small, this is still not something most Guests will like to see while visiting an already pricey theme Park.

An image of these surcharges was shared by BGWFans (@BGWFans) on Twitter, who received it from an anonymous friend of the site. It is pointed out that the use of small dark text on a constantly changing screen makes the announcement hard to notice for Guests.

Just how scummy is this new surcharge? An anonymous friend of the site sent us this photo from Trapper’s Smokehouse. The new disclaimer is in small, dark text on a darkened background on a digital menu screen where the prices could have been changed just as quickly. Disguising.

Hastin (@hastin) added to the conversation by comparing it to when SeaWorld Orlando implemented a similar system. He commented that both Parks use digital menu boards and could easily adjust the prices on the food directly instead of adding the 5% in such a hard-to-distinguish way. It is worth pointing out that the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment company operates Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Parks.

This killed me at SeaWorld Orlando too. You have digital menu boards – raise the prices! (Unless there’s something they know about the current prices – consumers see them as too high already.) This extra 5% thing just gets people mad. Related: Orlando Theme Park Quietly Charges Extra For Food to Help With “Increasing Costs”

As of the publication of this article, the official Busch Gardens Williamsburg website does not provide any information regarding these price increases.

