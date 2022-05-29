Busch Gardens Tampa Announces Summer Celebration Event

Summer is almost here, and Busch Gardens Tampa recently announced their Summer Celebration event. Guests visiting the Park this season will enjoy fireworks displays, rides after dark, drink specials, live entertainment, and so much more!

The official Busch Gardens Tampa website describes the Summer Celebration as follows:

Dazzling New Surprises from Day to Night

Welcome to our all-new Summer Celebration! Lose yourself in entertainment from day to night, including the all-new Gwazi Beats show with drums, dancers, and stilt walkers. Get in the party spirit at three DJ locations. Catch the return of our fan-favorite Cirque Electric show. And end the night with an all-new fireworks and fountains spectacular.

One of the announcements that many will be excited to hear is free beer! This fan-favorite offering is making its way back to the Park for Guests 21 and over to enjoy from May 31st till August 7th. The Park will offer a complimentary 7 oz. beer sample once per day at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks. Guests interested in taking advantage of this offering must provide a valid photo ID as Legal Proof of Drinking age at the moment of redemption.

Guests can also be delighted with the Summer Celebration Fireworks Spectacular to give their day of adventure and entertainment an epic ending with colorful pyrotechnics making a splash in the summer sky! Summer Celebration Fireworks Spectacular is a vibrant show filled with fireworks, fountains, and special effects every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, weather permitting. This show will also have special performances on Memorial Day and the 4th of July. You can click here to learn more about daily schedules and showtimes.

Another returning favorite is the Cirque Electric performance. Back by popular demand, this revamped acrobatic show brings all-new music to the Stanleyville Theater for the summer! Guests can witness the extraordinary talent of cirque-style performers undertaking edge-of-your-seat feats alongside an electric ensemble of dancers. Cirque Electric runs Friday – Monday with shows at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Gwazi Beats is an all-new live show that will fill the Park’s atmosphere with rhythm and joy as it makes its debut during the Summer Celebration. With a combination of drums, dancers, and stilt walkers, this pulse-pounding display of music and dance will leave Guests wanting more.

Related: Coaster Left Stuck on Tracks as Theme Park Unexpectedly Shuts Down

Guests can also get their groove on with great music and open-air dance party excitement in three summer locations in the shadows of the Park’s thrilling coasters! DJ Party Plazas will happen at Gwazi Plaza in the afternoon and at the SheiKra Plaza after 5 pm. Guests can also discover an even more kid-friendly celebration in Cheetah Hunt Plaza!

For Guests looking for more refreshing activities, the Celebration will offer Turn It Up!, a world-class ice skating performance, with daily presentations inside the Moroccan Place Theater, and two other indoor shows at Dragon Fire Grill. Guests can have fun trying to guess the lyrics to hit songs performed a cappella at Finish the Phrase on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and sit back and enjoy the Kings of Neon band performing songs the whole family will enjoy on Thursdays and Fridays.