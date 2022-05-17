SeaWorld Orlando Lures Guests With Impossible to Refuse Free Offering

SeaWorld Orlando is home to over a dozen attractions for the entire family to enjoy, from Elmo’s Choo Choo Train and Cookie Drop! at Sesame Street Land, to Mako, Manta, Kraken, and Ice Breaker. When visiting the Park, Guests can also experience outstanding presentations, animal experiences, exclusive tours, and delicious dining offerings. With so much to see and do, SeaWorld will make every Guest’s visit to the Park a wonderful experience.

Recently, SeaWorld received four prizes in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, including Best Theme Park, Best New Attraction with Ice Breaker, Best Outdoor Water Park, and the second spot for Best Roller Coaster with Mako. This came as great news for the Coaster Capital of Orlando, and, of course, SeaWorld had to find a memorable way to celebrate with its Guests.

That is why, starting today and through May 20th, Guests 21 years of age and over will be able to get a free 7oz beer at Waterway Bar, next to Infinity Falls. This free offering will be available from 11 am until one hour before the Park closes, and Guests will be required to provide a valid photo ID to claim this celebratory offering.

This is not the first time SeaWorld has lured Guests to the Park with such a convincing offering. Earlier this year, Guests 21 years and older were able to enjoy a similar offer, and in 2018, SeaWorld offered its Guests free beer all summer long and daily happy hour. This always gives Guests another reason to visit the Park, and surely thousands of Guests will enter SeaWorld gates to join the Park in celebrating this massive achievement.

More on SeaWorld

We recently reported on a heated fight taking place on Twitter, where SeaWorld retaliated against Universal for continuously teasing the Park. Busch Gardens Tampa and Six Flags Magic Mountain later joined the vicious yet lighthearted argument, giving fans, and surely the social media teams of these theme Parks, a hilarious moment to laugh together.

Aww Uni, you ALWAYS talk about SeaWorld. You must really care about us 😊 As a token of our friendship, we wanted to send your social team a nice little care package. Enjoy! https://t.co/DapH7Necqq pic.twitter.com/BSGdE2eTVM — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) May 12, 2022

We also reported on SeaWorld receiving more track segments and initial support pieces for what will be the Park’s new roller coaster, Surf Coaster. The project will open in 2023 and be a Bolliger and Mabillard creation, like Kraken, Manta, and Mako at SeaWorld Orlando. There are several rumors about the mechanics for the ride, whether it will be a standing or sit-down roller coaster, but SeaWorld has released no official information. While Guests wait for this new thrilling experience, they can enjoy Ice Breaker and see for themselves why this coaster won the number one spot as the Best New Attraction in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

