Orlando Theme Park Caught With “Mystery Coaster” Delivery

With the constant arms race for the fastest, tallest, and steepest rides, SeaWorld has made significant developments to earn one of the top spots in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

We previously reported on SeaWorld’s casual announcement of a new roller coaster coming to the Park next year over a hilarious Tweet, pointing out a beautiful pair of palm trees, and obviously not the massive truck carrying the first pieces of track behind them.

Recently, The Coaster Crew (@Coastercrew) posted pictures of even more segments of track, and what looks like the initial supports for SeaWorld’s future roller coaster arriving at the Park.

While many viewers were excited to see the new pieces arrive, SeaWorld pretended it was no big deal, averting the attention to their “new trees,” much like they did on their original announcement.

SeaWorld acted as if the coaster is a secret, however, we do know what is to come at the theme park!

The tracks will be used in SeaWorld Orlando for the park’s newest roller coaster, Surf Coaster. The project will open in 2023 and will be a Bolliger and Mabillard creation, like Kraken, Manta, and Mako at SeaWorld Orlando. There are several rumors about the mechanics for the ride, whether it will be a standing or sit-down roller coaster, but SeaWorld has released no official information. Surf Coaster will take the place of Ice Breaker as SeaWorld Orlando’s newest coaster once it finishes construction.

In the meantime, Guests can enjoy Ice Breaker, currently the newest coaster built at SeaWorld Orlando; its bright colors pull Guests in and fill a hole in the Park, which previously did not do any favors. Ice Breaker was announced to be built in 2019, but the coaster’s opening date was severely pushed back due to the pandemic. The 8.2 million dollar attraction shoots up and down at 93 feet and hits a speed of 52 miles per hour. Although those stats don’t really give off the “terrifying” vibe, the coaster packs a lot more punch than it may seem.

We recently reported on a heated fight taking place on Twitter, where SeaWorld retaliated against Universal for continuously teasing the Park. Busch Gardens Tampa and Six Flags Magic Mountain later joined the vicious, yet lighthearted argument, giving fans, and surely the social media teams of these theme Parks, a hilarious moment to laugh together.

SeaWorld recently won the top spot for best theme Park in the country, as well as the best new attraction with Ice Breaker on the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

With parks in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio, SeaWorld has a variety of thrill rides to offer its Guests, including Ice Breaker, Infinity Falls, Mako, Kraken, Manta, Journey to Atlantis, NEW Texas Stingray, Riptide Rescue, Sea Swinger, Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, Great White Roller Coaster, Steel Eel Roller Coaster, Rio Loco, Tidal Surge, Emperor, Electric Eel and Tidal Twister.

