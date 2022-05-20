Popular Theme Park Receives Major Backlash Due to Ride Closures

Busch Gardens Williamsburg, in Virginia, is an incredibly popular theme Park that welcomes thousands of locals and tourists each year. Home to attractions like Apollo’s Chariot, Verbolten, Invadr, Griffon, Tempesto, The Lock Ness Monster, and Escape From Pompeii, Busch Gardens Virginia packs thrills and joy for the whole family to enjoy! And let’s not forget Pantheon, the Park’s newest coaster, which opened recently.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg recently announced on Twitter a new challenge to celebrate the Park’s 47th anniversary, the “Ride The Five coaster challenge.”

In honor of our 47th bday today, we are very excited to announce our Ride The Five coaster challenge Starting this Thursday thru May 30, we kick-off a 10-day long party to celebrate 5 world-class coasters and their milestone anniversaries happening this year!

In honor of our 47th bday today, we are very excited to announce our Ride The Five coaster challenge 🎢🎉 Starting this Thursday thru May 30, we kick-off a 10-day long party to celebrate 5 world-class coasters and their milestone anniversaries happening this year! pic.twitter.com/oCqBjoe4i3 — Busch Gardens VA (@BuschGardensVA) May 16, 2022

What initially would sound fun and attractive, as participating in this challenge involves no extra cost for Guests, quickly became polemic, as riding five of the most popular attractions in Busch Gardens Williamsburg twice in an hour or less sounds nearly impossible. Opinions from Guests quickly made Busch Gardens officials realize the difficulty of their challenge, altering it to make it more attainable by asking Guests to ride Griffon, Alpengeist, Pantheon, Invadr, and Verbolten once in 60 minutes or less.

That’s a great point. So to make the #RideTheFiveCoasterChallenge more attainable, we’ve changed the rules. Now, you will just have to ride all 5 coasters ONCE in 60 minutes. With the right game plan, we’re confident our most dedicated thrill seekers will rise up to the task

That's a great point. So to make the #RideTheFiveCoasterChallenge more attainable, we've changed the rules. Now, you will just have to ride all 5 coasters ONCE in 60 minutes. With the right game plan, we're confident our most dedicated thrill seekers will rise up to the task ☝️ — Busch Gardens VA (@BuschGardensVA) May 16, 2022

However, this change wasn’t enough, as Busch Gardens Williamsburg received significant backlash during the first day of the “Ride The Five coaster challenge,” as one of the coasters required to complete the challenge remained closed all day due to ongoing painting jobs, making it impossible to achieve. Guests complained, rightfully so, claiming that officials knew this project had been going on for months and still decided to announce a challenge involving this coaster a few days earlier.

Hey @buschgardensva how can you have a #RideTheFiveCoasterChallenge when Alpengiest is closed for the day for painting? You have known this project has been going on for months but still advertised the challenge starts today. Look for a full video tonight!

Hey @buschgardensva how can you have a #RideTheFiveCoasterChallenge when Alpengiest is closed for the day for painting? You have known this project has been going on for months but still advertised the challenge starts today. Look for a full video tonight! pic.twitter.com/iZAsF3ECJj — Brian Skinner (@WDWRLD) May 19, 2022

Guests also complained about operations at the Park during the first day of this challenge, as some attractions were down throughout the day, and Pantheon, also required to complete the “Ride The Five coaster challenge,” was operating with a single cart, as the other had camera equipment installed.

Pantheon (downtime aside) is also on one train because they have camera equipment set up on train 2 pic.twitter.com/T1XKrTXKAP — Storm(y) (@StormyFennec) May 19, 2022

One Guest jokingly commented that he had completed the “Ride The Three out of Five” challenge in 29 minutes, as Pantheon was down during his challenge.

And Pantheon is down. We got #RidetheThreeoutofFive done in 29 minutes.

And Pantheon is down. We got #RidetheThreeoutofFive done in 29 minutes. — Will Robertson (@will_r3) May 19, 2022

As of the publication of this article, Busch Gardens Williamsburg had not released a statement regarding this situation.

More on Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens recently opened Pantheon, a roller coaster capable of competing with the most thrilling in the world, including Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando Resort. The company describes the ride as follows:

Pantheon, the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster, is officially launching at Busch Gardens® Williamsburg on March 25, 2022. Members will have exclusive opportunities to ride on select dates, Now – March 13! Harnessing all the speed and strength of five of the greatest Roman gods, this record-breaking coaster stands 180 feet tall with a top speed of 73 mph, and features a 95° drop, 4 launches, 5 air-time hills and 2 inversions.

Would you take on Ride The Five coaster challenge at Busch Gardens Williamsburg? Let us know in the comments below!