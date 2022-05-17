Popular Theme Park Makes Big Change After Getting Called Out Online

Busch Gardens Williamsburg, located in Virginia is an incredibly popular theme park that sends locals and tourists flocking over each year. The theme park is riddled with attractions like Apollo’s Chariot, Verbolten, Invadr, Griffon, Tempesto, The Lock Ness Monster, and Escape From Pompeii. Pantheon is a new coaster that has also just opened at the Park.

Recently, Busch Gardens created a coaster challenge for their Guests! In theory, this seems like a really fun thing that Guests can take part in for no extra cost — but in reality, the challenge was nearly impossible! The theme park challenged Guests to ride five coasters twice, and to do so all within one hour. This means that Guests would need to get in 10 rides in 60 minutes, which is a challenge at any theme park!

Kevin Griffin (@1kevgriff) posted a Tweet with a photo of the challenge, questioning the theme park’s logic with this nearly impossible challenge.

I’m sorry,

@BuschGardensVA

– what is this? 5 coasters.

2 times each.

In 60 minutes. Have you even been to your park?

I'm sorry, @BuschGardensVA – what is this? 5 coasters.

2 times each.

In 60 minutes. Have you even been to your park? pic.twitter.com/H6w4aCfZKn — Kevin Griffin (@1kevgriff) May 16, 2022

It seems that Busch Gardens Williamsburg took another look at the challenge and decided to alter it! The theme park responded to the Tweet and noted that now, the challenge consists of riding five coasters in one hour, and that is all. This is still a tough challenge for Guests to complete, but with single rider lines, it is one that can be accomplished if the timing is right. Busch Gardens VA

(@BuschGardensVA) stated:

That’s a great point. So to make the #RideTheFiveCoasterChallenge more attainable, we’ve changed the rules. Now, you will just have to ride all 5 coasters ONCE in 60 minutes. With the right game plan, we’re confident our most dedicated thrill seekers will rise up to the task ☝️

That's a great point. So to make the #RideTheFiveCoasterChallenge more attainable, we've changed the rules. Now, you will just have to ride all 5 coasters ONCE in 60 minutes. With the right game plan, we're confident our most dedicated thrill seekers will rise up to the task ☝️ — Busch Gardens VA (@BuschGardensVA) May 16, 2022

Of course, if you are doing a coaster challenge at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, you need to ride the newly opened Pantheon!

The company describes the ride as, “Pantheon, the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster, is officially launching at Busch Gardens® Williamsburg on March 25, 2022. Members will have exclusive opportunities to ride on select dates, Now – March 13! Harnessing all the speed and strength of five of the greatest Roman gods, this record-breaking coaster stands 180 feet tall with a top speed of 73 mph, and features a 95° drop, 4 launches, 5 air-time hills and 2 inversions.” With stats this crazy, it seems that the coaster can compete with some of the most thrilling in the world, including the newly launched Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando Resort.

One ride that Guests will not be able to ride anymore is Da Vinci’s Cradle Ride.

Da Vinci’s Cradle Ride has been speculated to shut down for quite some time now. The attraction is a magic flying carpet that travels in a circular motion. The ride increases in speed as it moves along, creating a very weightless feeling. For a while, the ride was listed as temporarily closed on the website, but now, there have been a few developments. When you search for Da Vinci’s Cradle Ride online, a link to the attraction page is still listed, however, when you click on it, it just brings you to all the rides at the Park, and Da Vinci’s Cradle Ride is not listed as one of them. The theme park has also confirmed the ride’s closure. Luckily, this is not a coaster, so Guests completing the above challenge need not worry!

Would you be able to complete this Busch Gardens Williamsburg challenge?