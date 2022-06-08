Popular Theme Park Offering Free Tickets For Select Guests

Being able to visit one of the most popular theme parks in the country for free sounds like a great opportunity, more so if we add the possibility of helping save lives in the process.

Cedar Point is teaming up with the American Red Cross to encourage Guests to become blood donors and have fun this summer season with unique offerings as part of this year’s blood drive.

Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when donors are busy with vacations and outdoor fun. Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t take a summer break. Donors are needed every day to help make sure blood is on the shelves for patients.

Guests who decide to donate blood at select blood drives in the Northern Ohio Region will receive a free Cedar Point ticket to support this cause. These blood drives are scheduled across Northern Ohio through August 4.

Tickets are only valid for the 2022 season, and some restrictions may apply. Interested parties can visit Cedar Point’s website for more information regarding Park hours and operating dates and visit RedCrossBlood.org for more details on the process. Upcoming dates and locations are available on the Red Cross website by entering the sponsor code “CedarPoint.”

Cedar Fair Entertainment has previously teamed up with Red Cross to offer similar incentives during blood drives, offering tickets for the theme parks operated by the company, including Cedar Point, Dorney Park, Kings Island, California Great America, Carowinds, Kings Dominion, Knott’s Berry Farm, Michigan Adventure, Valleyfair and Worlds of Fun.

More on Cedar Point

Cedar Point is a must-do destination for every thrill-seeker visiting Ohio. With 70 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest. In addition, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is right next door and is home to multiple water gadgets, pools for younger Guests, and slides for the whole family!

We have previously reported on nearly 30 allegations of sexual assault made by Team Members at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, with more allegations coming to light as investigations continue. The latest update stated that Park officials were in talks with local authorities to develop an action plan regarding this shameful situation.

