Popular Theme Park In Talks With Local Government as Sexual Assault Allegations Continue to Surface

Any theme Park should be a place where both Guests and Team Members can enjoy and create memories while feeling safe and protected by Park operatives and personnel.

Whether it be Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, LEGOLAND, or any other, theme Parks are some of the most popular travel destinations worldwide. However, sometimes the memories from a theme Park are not exactly pleasant.

We have previously reported on nearly 30 allegations of sexual assault made by Team Members at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, with more allegations coming to light as investigations continue.

In the latest report from WTOL 11, a woman named “Annie” decided to come forward 28 years after her case of assault while she was working at Cedar Point and staying at the Park’s employee housing. Annie mentions she had joined the company in 1994 to work, party, and live life as a young adult and added, “It was a fun summer – until August 5.”