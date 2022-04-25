LEGOLAND Florida Becomes First Theme Park Resort to Achieve Certified Autism Center Designation

After years of change and effort, LEGOLAND Florida Resort became the first Theme Park Resort to achieve the designation of Certified Autism Center, a massive step for the company to become more accessible for all its Guests.

This new certification includes the Resort’s hotels, shops, restaurants, show venues, and the attractions at LEGOLAND Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park, and Peppa Pig Theme Park, which opened earlier this year.

The designation of Certified Autism Center is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) when an organization completes staff training and offers amenities and accommodations for Guests with cognitive differences.

Kelly Hornick, head of marketing and communications for Legoland Florida Resort, stated, “We are passionate about being the resort for families to build awesome vacation memories, and we are thankful to our partners at IBCCES for helping us be more welcoming and more inclusive to more families, including those with sensory needs.”

LEGOLAND Florida Resort also has several accessibility offerings for Guests with special mobility needs and other ADA-compliant measures. The most notable one is the offering of a Hero Pass, which the official LEGOLAND Florida Resort website describes as follows:

LEGOLAND Florida Resort shops, restaurants, show venues and the majority of our rides and attractions are ADA accessible to guests who use wheelchairs or are in need of special services. Related: All-New California Theme Park Exceeds Disney With Clever Interactive Experience LEGOLAND Florida Resort also offers a Hero Pass for those who may have difficulty waiting in line. This pass allows the guest assigned the pass immediate boarding through the exit along with one helper; however the rest of the group is required to receive a reservation. Once a reservation time is set for an attraction, both the guest assigned the pass and the rest of the group may return together at the reserved time. This pass is valid for up to 6 people and can be picked up at Guest Services. The Assisted Access Pass is assigned at the discretion of LEGOLAND Florida Resort staff and may be revoked at any time if terms are violated.

The Resort also offers a “Guests with Disabilities Guide” to help families prepare before their visit and make the most out of their days at the Park. This guide can be viewed here.