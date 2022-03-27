California Theme Park Revokes Distancing With Characters, Hugs Return

Guests’ experience hasn’t been quite the same since Disneyland reopened in 2021, with changes to mask mandates, Park capacity, and, of course, character interactions.

Social distance has ruled the way Guests can experience character interactions at Disney Parks, but with the changing global situation, and with Disneyland Paris allowing up-close encounters again, Guests in America might be able to see regulations going back to normal sooner than they think.

However, one theme park in Southern California is getting ahead of Disneyland, allowing its Guests to hug and closely interact with beloved characters.

The new Sesame Place Park opened on March 26 in South San Diego County. The 17-acre Resort is filled with shops, restaurants, shows, parades, and family-friendly attractions, including a roller coaster, as well as several water rides. Currently, Sesame Place is one of the few, if not the only, theme park in California allowing its Guests to have up-close character interactions.

One of the most interesting aspects of this new theme park is that it is a Certified Autism Center, with sensory guides designed to help parents choose the right attractions and experiences for their children or themselves.

The official website for Sesame Place shares the following regarding this groundbreaking Certification:

Sesame Place San Diego will open as a Certified Autism Center (CAC) as designated by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Sesame Place San Diego will mirror Sesame Place Philadelphia, which was the first theme park in the world to achieve this designation. Staff-wide autism sensitivity and awareness training will be completed prior to the park’s debut, and robust pre-visit planning resources, including a park-specific sensory guide will be featured on its website, making it easier for parents to plan activities that satisfy their child’s specific needs and accommodations. Designated quiet spaces with comfortable seating will be incorporated into the park’s design. Related: Sesame Place becomes first theme park to be designated as a Certified Autism Center

While Disneyland and Walt Disney World have not released any official information on when Guests can expect to have closer interactions with characters, it is interesting to see other theme parks slowly going back to normal.

