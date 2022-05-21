Guest Faces Their Biggest Fears at Major Theme Park

While most Guests seek all sorts of thrills and exciting experiences when they visit a theme Park, some need a little more persuasion before even thinking of riding a roller coaster.

Such was the case of Redditor u/OwBr2, who recently shared his experience on their first trip to Cedar Point, an Ohio theme Park, under the administration of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company. Cedar Fair also manages Knott’s Berry Farm in Anaheim and Carowinds in North Carolina, along with over a dozen other theme parks and resorts.

The original poster comments he is terrified of heights, drops, and roller coasters, which makes visiting any theme Park is an unthinkable experience, for sure, but that a group of their friends convinced him to conquer their fears, as he would not have gone out of their way to visit the Park any other way.

The Guest comments the first ride they experienced was Iron Dragon, one of the tamest coasters in the Park, in his opinion. He comments that the speed can be felt on this coaster and that the swinging can spice the whole experience, especially while riding in one of the back rows of the attraction. Iron Dragon is a suspended roller coaster that takes Guests on a two-and-a-half-minutes trip over the waters of the Cedar Point Lagoon at 40 miles per hour.

Next came Corkscrew, which motivated this Guest with the lack of a significant drop. While he comments the inversion was excellent, the drop and airtime hill were still quite scary for him, not to mention the aggressive corkscrews throwing Guests around their restrains. “The pain wasn’t fun,” says the original poster. Corkscrew takes Guests through over 2,000 feet of track at 48 miles per hour, and since it was the first coaster in the world that featured three inversions, it is sure to provide a teeth-clenching experience to Guests brave enough to ride.

While Gemini was next on this Guest’s itinerary, he commented going on this coaster took a lot of convincing from his group. He comments that he was unprepared for most of the experience but that the racing aspect of the coaster was actually “a ton of fun,” adding that this would be a favorite if he loved roller coasters. Gemini is a dueling coaster that takes Guests through a steel track and wooden structure combo in a two-minute and 40 seconds thrill race, including a 125-foot hill to prove who is the fastest, reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour.

Last on the list came Blue Streak, which was rather rough on this Guest. He comments the hill feels a lot worse than one could imagine from the outside and that he is glad to say he’s ridden it, even though he enjoyed other attractions more. Blue Streak is Cedar Point’s oldest and most classic coaster but remains one of the most thrilling experiences at the Park. With a 78-foot climb and reaching a top speed of 40 miles per hour, Blue Streak is packed with hills, thrills, and history for Guests to enjoy.

This Redditor ended his story with the following phrase:

Maybe one day I’ll work up my nerve to go on “bigger” rides, but I still had a blast. The park – although expensive – was a total blast either way. I don’t know how some of you guys do it…

Ironically, every ride he mentions is among the most extreme coasters at Cedar Point, ranging between “High” and “Aggressive” levels of thrill, according to Cedar Point’s official website. While it is unclear if this Guest is aware of this ranking, it is exciting to see him sharing a great experience after overcoming his biggest fears while having a fun-filled day with his group.

Cedar Point is a must-do destination for every thrill-seeker visiting Ohio. With 70 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest. In addition, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is right next door and is home to multiple water gadgets, pools for younger Guests, and slides for the whole family!

