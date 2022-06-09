Universal Team Member Graciously Dodges Constant Harassment

Working at Universal Studios Hollywood can seem like a dream to many, being able to experience the Park from a whole different perspective and take part in creating everlasting memories for thousands of Guests. However, not everything is fun and glamour, as one Team Member has recently proven.

Kaylamutterer (@kaylamutterer) recently shared a video responding to a rather uncomfortable comment, criticizing her career as a performer at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood. The comment said that Kayla should find a job that is substantial, as she is not going to be young forever and can be fired when she reaches a certain age, to which she responded by smiling at the camera and laughing before her performance as a Beauxbatons student.

You can see the video down below or click here to watch it.

Reply to @soritabeautiful peoples unsolicited advice has me cackling little minded humans. I am a professional dancer. There are so many diff avenues for dance

@kaylamutterer Reply to @soritabeautiful peoples unsolicited advice has me cackling 😂 little minded humans. I am a professional dancer. There are so many diff avenues for dance 😘 ♬ original sound – Kaylamutterer

Sadly, this is not the first time Kayla has faced comments like these, as she is constantly harassed for her profession, but always dodges the hate in the most gracious way possible. Some of the comments have told her that her content is “so cringe,” that she should get a real job, and that she is delusional if she thinks she’ll be able to dance as well at 35 compared to when she was 25. Regardless of these comments, Kayla always responds with a smile, showing off her stunning performances and trying to spread love and kindness with her followers.

You can see that last video down below or click here to watch it.

Reply to @soritabeautiful oh I know I will if not better than I can now

@kaylamutterer Reply to @soritabeautiful oh I know I will 😘 if not better than I can now 💪🏼 ♬ The Good Part – AJR

More on Universal Studios Hollywood

At The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Guests can experience two unique attractions, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as the magic of Hogsmeade, with stores and highly themed restaurants, as well as some wonderful interactive experiences and entertainment offerings, including the Frog Choir and the Triwizard Spirit Rally, which Kayla is a part of.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!

Universal Studios Hollywood’s latest expansion will open early in 2023. Super Nintendo World will be an immersive and highly themed new land, where Guests will be able to live their own adventure in the world of the Super Mario Bros. franchise. The land will have an innovative attraction, Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge, in which Guests will be able to race through iconic courses from the Mario Kart franchise, collecting coins and throwing shells as they compete with Team Bowser with an augmented reality headset.

Have you visited The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood? Let us know in the comments below!