Dancer Rejected By Universal Attends Show To Do Their Own Moves During Performance

Universal Studios Hollywood is home to many iconic attractions, but perhaps nothing is more magical than the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Just recently, Universal reopened The Nighttime Lights on the Hogwarts Castle and there is plenty to see and enjoy while visiting the Wizarding World.

One of the most beloved entertainment shows at Universal Studios Hollywood is the Triwizard Spirit Rally, which features performances students from the legendary wizarding schools of Hogwarts, Beauxbatons, and Durmstrang.

Recently, a video has surfaced on social media of a person alleging to be a rejected dancer at Universal Studios Hollywood. During the show, we can see the person move to the front of the crowd and do a back flip.

The video came from Dylan Adler (@DylanAdler6) on Twitter.

I was rejected from being a dancer at universal studios so I came to watch their first show

Universal’s official description of the Triwizard Spirit Rally reads:

A Spirited Show Of Support Cheer on the colourful procession of students from the legendary wizarding schools of Hogwarts™, Beauxbatons, and Durmstrang as they lead the excitement for the Triwizard Tournament.

Universal Studios Hollywood is home to many other incredible attractions including DreamWorks Theatre Starring Kung Fu Panda, Harry Potter, and the Forbidden Journey, The Simpsons Ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off The Leash, The World-Famous Studio Tour, WaterWorld, and much more.

In addition, Universal Studios Hollywood is putting the finishing touches on Super Nintendo World, which is set to open in 2023.

Do you enjoy the Triwizard Spirit Rally at Universal Studios Hollywood? Let us know in the comments.

