Universal Stuns Guests, Brings Iconic Offering Back to Park

If you are a fan of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, you have surely been to either Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood. Both Universal Parks have added the J.K. Rowling created world in for Guests.

At both Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, Guests can enter a different part of the Harry Potter franchise and fall deep into the immersion that it encompasses. At Universal Studios, Guests can enter Diagon Alley! When you enter Diagon Alley, the space around you may seem quite tight, just as it was once described in J.K. Rowling’s books. Attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, the Hogwarts Express, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure pull the Wizarding World together.

Now, at Universal Studios Hollywood, Hogwarts is finally lighting up once again! The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle has finally returned as of last night. The show runs at 8:25, 8:45, 9:00, 9:15, 9:30, and 9:45 p.m. PST. Universal recommends watching at 9:00 p.m. or later for the best viewing.

Universal describes the show as:

Located in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ Celebrate the four Hogwarts™ houses as they are brought to life in a stunning spectacle of dazzling lights and music when The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts™ Castle returns for select dates. Watch in awe from Hogsmeade™ village as projections are cast against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts™ castle inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™.

Since Universal Studios Hollywood does not have an evening show, it is a big deal that the Hogwarts castle show has been brought back to the park. Guests have often been stunned by the show, and now, can continue to do so.

More on Universal Studios Hollywood

At Universal Studios Hollywood Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!

More on Universal Orlando Resort

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

What do you think of The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!