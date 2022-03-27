Universal Allegedly Toned Down ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many epic attractions, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Guests visiting Universal Orlando can experience the magic of the Wizarding World in both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida features Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts while Hogsmeade next door at Islands of Adventure features Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and The Flight of the Hippogriff.

The two areas are connected together by the Hogwarts Express, which can be experienced by any Guest who possesses a Park-to-Park ticket.

Interestingly enough, though, TikTok user @thedavidvaughn recently shared a rumor about Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, located inside Hogwarts Castle.

Would you want to see the scarier version of Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey?

According to the user, there was actually a “scarier version” of Forbidden Journey that featured even more animatronics and more effects. However, the ride was seemingly too intense for Guests and Universal eventually toned it down.

There has been no confirmation from Universal Orlando that this is the truth, but this is an interesting tidbit of information and something fun to think about!

The official description of Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey reads:

Soar Above Hogwarts™ With Harry Potter™. Enter through the towering castle gates and make your way down the familiar passageways and corridors of Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Then soar above the castle grounds as you join Harry Potter™ and his friends on a thrilling adventure. Groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technology (and a little magic) creates a one-of-a-kind ride.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

Do you love Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?