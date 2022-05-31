LEGOLAND Adopts Dreaded Admission System For the Rest of the Year

LEGOLAND New York Resort recently announced the park would be adopting one of the most dreaded admission measures in the last years.

Since theme parks reopened after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some things have not exactly gone back to normal. With some experiences removed or modified, several measures implemented and updated, and limited capacity at many parks, Guests think the experience of visiting a theme park is not quite the same as it used to be.

Part of these changes has been the use of a reservation system to control crowds and capacity at several theme parks. Perhaps the most discussed users of this system are Disney Parks, with Guests complaining about the complexity and effectiveness of the system. LEGOLAND New York Resort recently announced the park would implement its own reservation system through the end of the year in true Disney fashion.

The official website for LEGOLAND Florida Resort currently shows the text “Dated Ticket or Advanced Reservations Required” on all park’s operating calendar dates. However, most, if not all, dates through December 2022 still have availability for Guests to visit LEGOLAND New York Resort.

The site states that Guests who have purchased a dated ticket do not need a reservation but advise all Annual Passholders to reserve their visit in advance. Dated tickets for LEGOLAND New York Resort are available to purchase through the Resort’s website and can only be used on the date selected at the time of purchase.

LEGOLAND California Resort’s website shows the same system is being implemented in the West Coast Park, with all days through the end of this year marked with the announcement “Dated Legoland-Only ticket or Advanced Reservations Required.” The site also states the park is now a cashless Resort and will only accept credit or debit cards in the theme park, water park, aquarium, and hotels.

As of the publication of this article, LEGOLAND Florida Resort is the only LEGOLAND Resort in America that is not requiring advanced reservations to visit the park, per the park’s website.

While these measures are being implemented to keep Guests’ health and safety as a top priority, we are not sure what reaction Guests will have regarding these changes.

