Guest Shares Infuriating Experience at Popular Theme Park, “What Motivates Someone to Do That?”

When visiting a theme park, Guests can expect to enjoy a fun-filled day for the whole family, with thrilling rides, exciting attractions, different entertainment options, delicious dining offerings, and so much more. However, things don’t always go as planned, and Guests sometimes have to face some unpleasant situations.

Such was the case for Redditor u/TheBeetleAtBay, who recently shared a disgusting and unacceptable experience while visiting Cedar Point. They commented that they became disabled due to a car accident 12 years ago. However, they are not visibly disabled because muscle damage and joint disorders are not visible disabilities. Because of this, they could use Cedar Point’s disability pass during their visit, allowing them to wait in the line somewhere else in the Park and board attractions according to a listed time.

They said the last ride they experienced was Millenium Force, which they added was the tallest ride they’ve ever been on, and they loved it, and that as they were walking out of the ride, someone in the line above the exit asked them “how was your ride?” before spitting at them and their friends. Fortunately, the original poster mentioned that the spit fell on the ground but that the whole experience was messed up. “What motivates someone to do that? Oh, jealous that I don’t have to stand in lines for one day? Try living with debilitating muscle pain for your whole life,” they added.

Regardless of this disgusting incident, the original poster commented they had a great time visiting the Park and that he was relieved to hear from other coaster fans that the other Guest was at fault in this situation, not them for using their disability pass.

The official Cedar Point website states the following regarding their disability pass system:

Boarding Pass Program

At Cedar Point we are proud of our reputation for accommodating guests with disabilities through our Ride Admission Policy. To provide equal access for all guests, we have developed a program which allows guests with mobility restrictions or cognitive impairment to access attractions.

Information about where guests access the ride is posted on each attractions Safety Guide sign. All guests are required to meet all riding requirements for every attraction, including height and health restrictions in order to safely ride/participate. The guest with a mobility restriction or cognitive impairment should visit Guest Services upon their arrival at the park to express their inability to wait in the regular line. Some questions are asked to ensure that the rider has the required physical criteria in order to safely experience attractions. Following that conversation, the Guest Services Associate will provide the details needed to participate in the program. For a complete listing of guidelines please download our Guest Assistance Guide. As the original poster commented, it is important to note that not all disabilities are visible, and Guests with special needs have the same right to enjoy a day at the Park and deserve the same respect as any other Guest or Team Member.

We recently reported on Cedar Point losing its policing authority after nearly 30 allegations of sexual assault were made by Team Members at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. This decision came as an agreement bewteen Cedar Fair, the Park’s parent company, and the city, after a series of discussions with local authorities.

