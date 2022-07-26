Democrats Furious After Hulu Blocks Political Ads on Guns, Abortion

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, along with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Democratic Governors Association all attempted to purchase advertisements on the streaming platform which would have discussed abortion and guns.

“Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country,” executive directors of the three committees, Christie Roberts, Tim Persico, and Noam Lee, said in a statement. “Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans’ agenda on issues like abortion — and Hulu is doing a huge disservice to the American people by blocking voters from learning the truth about the GOP record or denying these issues from even being discussed.”

These weren’t the only outspoken voices from the left side of the political aisle. Suraj Patel, a Democratic candidate for Congress in New York City, posted a letter of protest issued to Disney CEO Bob Chapek and Hulu President Joe Earley, complaining that Hulu told his campaign there was an “unwritten Hulu policy” that deemed the topics in one of his ads too “sensitive” to broadcast.

The ad in question included mentions of hot-button topics like abortion, climate change, and gun violence.

Patel said, “To not discuss these topics in my campaign ad is to not address the most important issues facing the United States. Your ban on mobilization messaging has a perverse effect on Democracy.” Patel also said in an interview recently that the advertisement was allowed to run after he replaced the word “climate change” with “democracy” and replaced footage of the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot with footage of former President Donald Trump. As of the publication of this article, Patel has not received a response from Chapek or Earley.

“This policy has incredible implications for people nationwide, both voters and people running for office,” Patel said. “You need to communicate with younger voters on the mediums where they are watching. Cable is not where they are watching.”