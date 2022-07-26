Disney Closing Multiple Resort Pools For Extended Maintenance

When Guests choose to stay on property at Walt Disney World, they have so many incredible Resorts to stay at. When it comes to theming, few do it better than Disney, and this is shown in its collection of Resorts and hotels.

There are also a lot of benefits to staying on property at Disney. For starters, Guests staying at certain Resorts have access to Disney’s Skyliner, an incredible transportation alternative to riding the bus or driving to the Parks yourself. Guests also can take advantage of the previously mentioned bus system or board a ferry for a more special experience.

Disney Resorts also feature some incredible amenities like entertainment and activities, especially when it comes to swimming.

Unfortunately, Disney is planning to do some maintenance on several pools across the Walt Disney World Resort. The three pools included are the Fantasia Pool at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, the Fuentes del Morro Pool at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, and the Doubloon Lagoon pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter.

When visiting any of the websites for these three Resorts, Guests are met with the following message:

From January 2024 through April 2024, Fantasia Pool at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort will be closed for routine maintenance. Guests may see or hear construction work during daytime hours. During this time, Guests are welcome to swim in the Duck Pond Pool at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort. From January 2024 through April 2024, the Fuentes del Morro Pool at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort will be closed for routine maintenance. Guests may see or hear construction work during daytime hours. During this time, Guests are welcome to swim in any of the 5 leisure pools at this Disney Resort hotel. From January 2024 through April 2024, the Doubloon Lagoon pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter will be closed for routine maintenance. Guests may see or hear construction work during day time hours. During this time, Guests are welcome to swim in the Ol’ Man Island pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.

While this is unfortunate, it does make sense as these are typically months Guests may pass on swimming anyway. Disney has many other pools for Guests to enjoy as well as Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, the two massive water parks at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Will you be staying at any of these Resorts next Year?

