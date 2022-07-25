Disney Permanently Closes Bakery, Reveals Menu For New Eatery

Today marks the end of a classic Disney World bakery but also the exciting start of a brand-new quick service eatery.

Few Resorts are as acclaimed as Disney’s BoardWalk. Fetauting some incredible themeing, amazing rooms and an immesne selection of entertainment, many Guests may prefer to stay here than even at Cinderella Castle (ok, maybe not if we were ever given the chance).

Over the past few months, we have seen a lot of work start up at the Resort as Disney prepares for the massive, multi-year project at the Resort. Part of this unfortunately is saying goodbye to the classic BoardWalk Bakery which officially closed today.

A new deli, officialy called the BoardWalk Deli will open later this summer.This location, previously the BoardWalk Bakery, is inspired by the delis of the Northeast region, featuring a menu that takes you on a “road trip of classic sweet and savory flavors from New York to the Jersey Shore.”

The full menu is listed below complete with some delciious looking photos as sahred b ythe official Disney Parks Blog:

Whether you’re heading out for a day in the parks or planning a cozy breakfast in your room, stop by the Deli to select from house-baked bagels with a choice of schmear, a variety of sweet breakfast pastries, or a warm bagel sandwich. Some of these delicious options include an Everything Bagel Sandwich with cage-free eggs, sausage, and cheddar cheese, a Bagel Breakfast Sandwich with cage-free eggs, bacon, sweet caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese, or a Plant-based Ciabatta Sandwich with “egg” Florentine, plant-based cheese, tomato jam, and arugula that provides an exciting contrast of flavors. What a way to start your day!

For both lunch and dinner, your taste buds are in for a treat because there are multiple options that will transport you to the Northeast with every bite. Choose from a variety of cold and hot deli sandwiches served on traditional marble rye, fluffy ciabatta or soft and springy focaccia breads. As with the breakfast bagels, all breads are baked fresh in-house. I hope you’re hungry, because it’s time to break down all these bites for you.

The signature Italian Sub is built with layer upon layer of thinly sliced capicola, sopressata, and pepperoni with provolone, arugula, tomato, arugula pesto, and mayonnaise on fresh-baked ciabatta bread. The savory Warm Pastrami Reuben is a classic deli staple, with generous rolls of thin-sliced warm pastrami topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye bread.

For a plant-based twist on a classic favorite, the Veggie Crunch Muffaletta is stacked with cured and pickled root vegetables, an olive-giardiniera tapenade and plant-based cheese, served on focaccia. With such bold and tangy flavors, it’s hard to believe this sandwich doesn’t have meat!

You can also opt for a Roasted Chicken Sandwich with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli served on ciabatta or the Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Soup –a classic guest favorite. Who can resist dunking a classic grilled cheese into a steaming cup of tomato soup?

To round off your meal, add a whole dill pickle, made in-house with the perfect amount of crunch and tanginess. How delicious! All of these mouthwatering sandwiches are served with a side of house-made chips, creamy coleslaw, or soup.

And what meal is complete without a sweet finish? There is no shortage of desserts to try here. The Cannolis are filled to order–yes, you heard that right –in a crispy shell with a creamy blend of mascarpone cheese, ricotta, and shaved dark chocolate, with a hint of lemon zest and a touch of Mickey. The rich and delicate Blueberry Scone is made with crème fraiche and topped with pearl sugar for a melt-in-your-mouth experience.

You can also get some Northeastern classics like the New Jersey Crumbcake, an imposing moist cake with a thick cinnamon-crumb topping, or the iconic New York-style Half-moon Cookietopped with rich chocolate ganache and buttercream.

Pastry-lovers will appreciate the delicate chocolate-dipped Cream Puff, hand-piped with silky custard, and the Raspberry Danish layered with velvet custard, fresh raspberries, and sugar crumble. We’re especially excited about the appearance of the beloved warm and gooey Cinnamon Yummies—a returning guest favorite. Lastly, there are some tried-and-true classics like rich cookies, decadent Brownie Cheesecake, brownies, the Cookies & Cream Cupcake, and the 50th Anniversary Celebration Cupcake.

In addition to all of these incredible eats, there are also some sips that can be enjoyed. Try the vibrant organic wine spritzes by Ramona in flavors of dry grapefruit, blood orange, and meyer lemon. You can also sip on bold and refreshing craft cocktails by Social Hour: Sunkissed Fizz, a bright and juicy vodka fizz that balances notes of ripe fruit and crisp citrus or the Prizefighter, a bold and refreshing Collins built around the classic combo of whiskey and peach.

Stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog for more details on other resort enhancements, coming to Disney’s BoardWalk, and enjoy all these treats at the BoardWalk Deli!

Will you be visiting Disney’s BoardWalk Resort soon?