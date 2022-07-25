Video Shows Child Transition From Princess to Prince Charming

“Whatever makes you happy,” wrote mom of Jessica Skube, 7, in a recent Instagram post [below] that shared her daughter emerging from their Princess makeover as Prince Charming. The mother-daughter duo recently enjoyed a trip on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, where the child was pampered by a Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

The “enchanted salon” invites Guests to “arrive as themselves and leave as a princess, knight or sea captain,” per Disney’s website. An announcement was made back in March by Disney Parks Blog that the infamous makeover experience would soon be setting sail on the Disney Wish:

The team at Walt Disney Imagineering has created a storybook salon for our newest ship, which sets sail this summer. The venue will feature beautiful wood detailing, chandeliers with candle lights and design elements inspired by Cinderella. There will also be a mural featuring a majestic wooded landscape and Cinderella Castle sparkling in the distance – perfect to capture photos of each precious moment. In addition to the guest-favorite princess, pirate and knight transformations already available, the Disney Wish will offer a selection of brand-new looks coming soon to the entire Disney Cruise Line fleet!

Aboard the ship, Jessica Scube’s daughter Lilia appeared to begin their appointment with a Princess Jasmine inspired make-over. Commenters pointed out a huge change in their demeanor when midway through the video, Lilia emerged dressed as Prince Charming instead.

“And that’s on encouraging your kids to do whatever makes them happy,” the #proudmom of 7 added to her caption.

The video has received more than 1.2 million likes combined between Instagram and TikTok, with overwhelming support for the child.

“The way she lit up when she switched outfits,” Instagram user @jdrucshner_15 wrote. “My heart 🥰.”

Many fans took notice to the confidence Lilia exuded when dressed in the traditional royal Prince garb as opposed to the initial Princess get-up. Comments also poured in complimenting Jessica’s parenting choices.

TikTok user Naisha Marie wrote:

“Honestly you are the mom I aspire to be 🥰 your children are going to grow up and know just how much you love them and accept them no matter what❤️”

The TikTok version of the video has 7.4 million views to date.

Jessica captioned the video with the following context:

“My daughter told me something I never expected during her princess makeover…

She realized who she really wanted to be…

Prince Charming”

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and its newly-renamed Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices make their return to select Disney Parks in August of this year after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

