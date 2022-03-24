Disney Reveals Sneak Peek For Beloved Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Experience

If you love magical Disney experiences, you don’t want to miss this experience that is set to debut soon.

Disney recently announced that Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique would be offered aboard the Disney Wish, Disney’s newest cruise ship set to sail this summer. This magical experience provides pixie-dusted makeovers for kids ages 3 to 12, complete with hairstyling, makeup, costumes, and accessories — it is truly beloved by Disney Cruise Line guests.

The team at Walt Disney Imagineering has created a storybook salon for our newest ship, which sets sail this summer. The venue will feature beautiful wood detailing, chandeliers with candle lights, and design elements inspired by Cinderella. There will also be a mural featuring a majestic wooded landscape and Cinderella Castle sparkling in the distance – perfect to capture photos of each precious moment.

In addition to the Guest-favorite princess, pirate, and knight transformations already available, the Disney Wish will offer a selection of brand-new looks coming soon to the entire Disney Cruise Line fleet!

For the first time ever, young cruisers will be able to become Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse with these adorable makeovers inspired by the characters’ signature Disney Cruise Line looks. And children wishing to trade in their legs for fins can soon choose this new Ariel look – the perfect outfit for watching our original The Little Mermaid stage show aboard the Disney Wish!

Of course, an outfit is not complete without accessories! A nautical headband or captain’s hat will complete the new Minnie and Mickey makeovers, while little Ariels can sparkle head to toe with the matching necklace and tiara.

For more information about Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique or to make a reservation, visit disneycruise.com.

At the Disney Parks, the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique has yet to reopen at Magic Kingdom, but the beloved experience is available at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World Resort. Disney has not given any word on if the boutique inside the Disney Park will reopen, as now it is listed as “temporarily unavailable.”

