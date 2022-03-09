Disney Gives First Look For New ‘Little Mermaid’ Show Coming This Summer

If you’ve missed viewing a live rendition of the beloved Disney classic The Little Mermaid (1989), we’ve got good news for you.

Just a couple of months ago, Disney announced a dazzling line-up of new entertainment coming to the Disney Wish, the newest Disney Cruise Liner, this summer, including Disney’s The Little Mermaid – an original take on the renowned Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

Today, Disney shared the first look at what to expect from the new show.

The creative minds at Disney Cruise Line have joined forces with a team of top Broadway talent to develop an all-new stage adaptation of The Little Mermaid exclusively for the Disney Wish. In this modern-day retelling, audiences will rediscover the iconic scenes, acclaimed music and beloved characters of the film, as a cast of contemporary storytellers put their own spin on the timeless tale.

“Disney The Little Mermaid” will feature innovative theatrical design, dazzling special effects, artistic choreography, and a reimagined script and score that will surprise and delight guests of all ages. Here’s a closer look at three of the most wow-worthy scenes:

“Under the Sea” will be the show’s biggest production number, complete with incredible vocals, show-stopping choreography and plenty of special effects. Here, the show’s cutting-edge puppetry will be on the greatest display, as countless sea creatures and fantastical characters like Sebastian and Flounder gather on stage to sing, dance and celebrate.

Throughout the show, playful scenic designs and state-of-the-art video projections will transform the Walt Disney Theatre into a 360-degree undersea environment. During “Kiss the Girl,” Sebastian will lead a chorus of sea life in a refreshed rendition of the melody as the audience is visually transported into the scene. In a new twist exclusive to our show, even though Ariel doesn’t have a voice at this point in the story, her inner voice will play an important and meaningful role in the song.

If you tuned in to Destination D23 last fall, you may have gotten a sneak peek at our show’s spin on “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” This will be a more soulful take of the classic tune, filled with all of Ursula’s confidence and glamour. During this number, her power will manifest in a jaw-dropping moment as she truly becomes larger than life.

We previously reported that, beginning on March 11, Guests will have the option to wear a face covering in most indoor locations aboard the ships.

It’s important to note that Guests ages 2 and up, including those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, will still be required to wear face coverings in the Walt Disney Theatre. Additionally, Guests under 5 years of age who are currently ineligible to be vaccinated will be required to wear face coverings in Youth Activities spaces.

The ships will continue to have enhanced health and safety measures to promote wellness for Guests and crew aboard the ship and in the destinations that Disney Cruise Line will visit.

For the most updated health and safety policies aboard Disney Cruise Line, visit their website here.

Over at Walt Disney World Resort, many Disney fans have begun to wonder if we’ve seen the end of The Voyage of the Little Mermaid. The live stage show, located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, has yet to reopen in two years and while the signage remains, Disney has not given an update except to say that the entertainment is “temporarily unavailable.”

