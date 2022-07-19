Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Cutting Fairy Godmothers, Giving Cast Members Gender Neutral Name

in Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
bibbidi bobbidi boutique

Credit: Disney

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is a magical, one-of-a-kind Disney Parks experience that allows young Guests to transform into princesses and shining knights!

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique
Credit: Disney

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique has been closed at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but will return to Florida and California on August 25, 2022. The Boutique will return just weeks after Harmony Barbershop, a Main Street, U.S.A. staple. 

Related: Inside the Magic of Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

However, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will be returning with a change. Boutique Cast Members were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,” according to an update on Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites. 

disney cruise line bibbidi bobbidi boutique
Credit: Disney

This change is more gender inclusive and will allow Cast Members who don’t identify as female to participate in magical Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique makeovers.

More on Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

bibbidi bobbidi boutique packages
Credit: Disney

Guests aged three to twelve can get a makeover at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disney Springs and inside Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park. At Disneyland, head to Fantasyland in Disneyland Park for your royal makeover. From Disney:

Behold a royal transformation as children become elegant princesses and shining knights—right before your eyes!

Where Fairy Tales Come True

With the wave of a wand, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique offers magical makeovers for royalty-in-training ages 3 to 12. Watch as your young majesty or knight takes a seat in a lavish salon throne and enjoys pampering perfection, courtesy of their very own Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice.

Children get to choose a special hairstyle and then add makeup, nail color and accessories—and even a Disney Princess (or knight) costume.

Best of all, you’ll get a front-row seat as your belle prepares for the ball—or your knight prepares to defend the castle. Share their joy as they get a truly resplendent royal treatment!

bibbidi bobbidi boutique packages
Credit: Disney
Is your family planning a visit to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique? 
This story was first reported by Streaming The Magic

 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!