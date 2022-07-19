Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Cutting Fairy Godmothers, Giving Cast Members Gender Neutral Name

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is a magical, one-of-a-kind Disney Parks experience that allows young Guests to transform into princesses and shining knights!

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique has been closed at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but will return to Florida and California on August 25, 2022. The Boutique will return just weeks after Harmony Barbershop, a Main Street, U.S.A. staple.

However, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will be returning with a change. Boutique Cast Members were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,” according to an update on Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites.

This change is more gender inclusive and will allow Cast Members who don’t identify as female to participate in magical Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique makeovers.

More on Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Guests aged three to twelve can get a makeover at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disney Springs and inside Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park. At Disneyland, head to Fantasyland in Disneyland Park for your royal makeover. From Disney: Behold a royal transformation as children become elegant princesses and shining knights—right before your eyes! Where Fairy Tales Come True

With the wave of a wand, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique offers magical makeovers for royalty-in-training ages 3 to 12. Watch as your young majesty or knight takes a seat in a lavish salon throne and enjoys pampering perfection, courtesy of their very own Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice. Children get to choose a special hairstyle and then add makeup, nail color and accessories—and even a Disney Princess (or knight) costume. Best of all, you’ll get a front-row seat as your belle prepares for the ball—or your knight prepares to defend the castle. Share their joy as they get a truly resplendent royal treatment!

