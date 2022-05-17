Final Shuttered Main Street, U.S.A. Offering at Disney World Reopening

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic closure in July of 2020. Many fan-favorite experiences, like meet-and-greets, parades, Fastpass+ lines, and character dining, were missing upon its reopening.

One of those experiences was the Harmony Barber Shop at Magic Kingdom. For the past few years, Disney has repeatedly told Guests it is unsure when the shop will reopen.

Today, Disney finally gave hope to fans hoping to have their hair cut on Main Street, U.S.A., whether it’s their first haircut or their 100th! Harmony Barber Shop will reopen this summer at Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort.

From the Disney Parks Blog:

A mainstay of Magic Kingdom Park since opening day, Harmony Barber Shop is opening its doors once again on July 31 for the world’s most magical haircut. Considered by many to be a rite-of-passage, the cherished “My First Haircut” experience is making its return as stylists eagerly await to shower their young friends with magic and extra special pixie dust for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration to commemorate this special milestone. In fact, guests of all ages are welcome to take a break from the hustle and bustle and let our friendly stylists polish you up for a day at the park. To ensure service is a cut above the rest, a limited number of reservations for this timeless experience will be bookable in the My Disney Experience app beginning June 28. For those who wish to look sharp at the park, walk-in appointments will be accepted based on availability. This marks a special moment for Magic Kingdom Park as our final Main Street locale reopens its doors to invite young and old alike to share in the cheer of yesteryear. We look forward to providing families with magical memories in the whimsical nostalgia of a bygone era.

This news marks the reopening of final shuttered Main Street attraction left from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Guests are sure to be excited to get their hair cut at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Guests can book limited reservations on the My Disney Experience app beginning June 28, with limited walk-ins based on availability.

More on Harmony Barber Shop

If you’re looking to make a reservation for yourself or your little one at Harmony Barber Shop, here’s some more information from Disney:

A charmingly old-fashioned spot where Guests of all ages can get a haircut—and some special Disney surprises. Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow