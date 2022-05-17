Disney Says Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Is Returning Very Soon

A beloved Disney World and Disneyland experience is set to finally reopen very soon.

Guests have been missing the magic of the beloved Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disney Parks ever since its locations closed during the COVID pandemic.

We’ve seen the return of multiple experiences at Walt Disney World and Disneyland but one thing that families have been yearning to come back is the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, the magical salon where royal makeovers by a Fairy Godmother make dreams come true.

Well, we just got some exciting news about the iconic salon in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. See the tweet below from Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) for the official reopening information:

NEW: Disney says Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will reopen “later this year” at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

NEW: Disney says Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will reopen “later this year” at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. pic.twitter.com/Wh1pXXmwcQ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 17, 2022

The beloved boutique is set to reopen “later this year”. While the reopening date is quite vague, it’s still exciting to have something to look forward to. At the Walt Disney World Resort specificaly, Guests can experience Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom as well as Disney Springs in Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney recently announced that Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique would be offered aboard the Disney Wish, Disney’s newest cruise ship set to sail this summer. This magical experience provides pixie-dusted makeovers for kids ages 3 to 12, complete with hairstyling, makeup, costumes, and accessories — it is truly beloved by Disney Cruise Line guests

More on Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Walt Disney World

Where Fairy Tales Come True

With the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade—our Fairy Godmothers-in-Training will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning. Children can choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail color and accessories—even a Disney Princess costume. Share the fun as your little one enjoys a resplendently royal head-to-toe transformation!

Will you be visiting this iconic Disney World experience?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!