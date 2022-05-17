Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT to Join Genie+ Lineup

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT at Walt Disney World has been a hit since it opened in 2021. Guests can shrink down to the size of a rat and explore the streets of Paris on this trackless dark ride inspired by Disneyland Paris’ attraction of the same name.

When the ride first opened, Guests had to utilize a virtual queue to ride the attraction, logging on early in the morning to try for a spot on the ride. If that failed, Guests could try again in the afternoon once they were at EPCOT for a later ride time.

With the introduction of the Genie+ service, that changed. Guests could still sign up for a virtual standby line, but an individual Lightning Lane was made available for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, meaning Guests could pay to skip the line at the attraction. Later, the virtual queue for Ratatouille was removed, meaning Guests could either wait in the standby line or pay for a shorter wait.

Today, Disney made two significant announcements about Genie+ and Lightning Lane. Starting May 31, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will no longer be an individually purchased Lightning Lane and will be included in the Genie+ service, which costs $15 per Guest per day.

NEW: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will be included in Genie+ starting May 31 (through at least Aug. 7). This means both Remy’s and Cosmic Rewind will be Individual Lightning Lane May 27-30. Starting May 31, Cosmic Rewind will be the only Individual Lightning Lane at EPCOT.

Along with this announcement, Guests also learned that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be an individual Lightning Lane attraction and utilize a Virtual Queue.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens May 27, meaning that from May 27 to May 30, Guests will have to pay individually for Lightning Lane for both Guardians and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

The change is only officially confirmed through August 7, according to Gustin:

That Aug. 7 date remains: “*Until August 7, 2022, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Frozen Ever After, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure (beginning May 31, 2022), Space Mountain and Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain will be included via Disney Genie+”

Inside the Magic will report if anything changes after August 7.

More on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Have you ever wanted to adventure through Pixar’s imagined version of Paris? Step into the world of Ratatouille (2007) with this 4D trackless dark ride inspired by a similar attraction at Disneyland Paris. From Disney:

Feel like you’ve shrunk down to Chef Remy’s size for a 4D culinary adventure based on the Disney and Pixar film Ratatouille. When you’re small, life is a big adventure! In this 4D ride experience, join Chef Remy on a daring culinary caper that will captivate all your senses as you zip, dash and scurry through the bustling kitchen, dining room and walls of Gusteau’s famous Paris restaurant. C’est magnifique!

