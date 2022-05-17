Disney’s New Ride to Use Multiple Virtual Queues, Offer Lightning Lane

Disney just revealed how Guests will be able to experience the Resort’s brand-new ride.

There aren’t many things more exciting to talk about than the brand-new roller coaster that is opening in Walt Disney World this month. Located in EPCOT, the Orlando theme Park will be the home to the company’s newest Marvel-centric attraction known as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The ride promises a thrilling and energetic experience, complete with multiple song choices and great re-rideability. Fans lucky enough to have gotten a special preview of the attraction have called it a mix between Space Mountain and Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

With the ride opening in less than two weeks, we couldn’t be more excited. As of today, Disney officially revealed how Guests will be able to experience it.

In a tweet shared by Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), we found out just exactly how the virtual queue for Disney’s newest ride will work:

NEW: When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens on May 27, you will be able to join the virtual queue at 7 am and/or 1 pm (if available). A *third* VQ drop at 6 pm will be available to qualifying resort guests on nights when Extended Evening Hours is offered at EPCOT.

The tweet was followed up with the following information:

How to join: 7 am — Do not need to be in park 1 pm — Must be in park 6 pm — Only qualifying resort guests – do not need to be in park

NEW: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will be included in Genie+ starting May 31 (through at least Aug. 7). This means both Remy’s and Cosmic Rewind will be Individual Lightning Lane May 27-30. Starting May 31, Cosmic Rewind will be the only Individual Lightning Lane at EPCOT.

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

